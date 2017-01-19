CAFRE students involved in planting new hedge

CAFRE final year Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture students were recently involved in hedge planting on the College’s Hill Farm Centre at Glenwherry, Co Antrim.

This “learning by doing” activity was part of the Managing Agricultural Environments module that the students have been studying during Semester 1 of the current academic year.

Extended Diploma in Agriculture students discussing hedge planting with CAFRE Agri-Environment Training Adviser, Graeme Campbell.

The students were given an overview of the day’s work by CAFRE Agri-Environment Training Adviser, Graeme Campbell who demonstrated the correct procedure for planting the hedge. Care was taken to ensure that a suitable mix of species was incorporated into the hedge before the whips were pruned and a weed proof fabric put in place and the fabric covered with gravel. To finish off the hedge a number of trees were planted along its length. The new hedge will help to integrate the suckler cow house in to the landscape while also providing shelter.

