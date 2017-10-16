CAI discuss Brexit’s impact on shooting with Michael Gove MP

Countryside Alliance (CA) hosted a ‘Brexit Breakfast’ at the recent Conservative Party Conference at which the DEFRA Secretary, The Right Honourable Michael Gove was in attendance.

Mr Gove was questioned by Tim Bonner, CA’s Chief Executive, on a range of issues including environmental policy, wildlife management, animal welfare, and trade, in the context of leaving the EU.

Tim Bonner stressed that leaving the EU could have consequences for shooters in the UK, as Europe is a vital market for the shooting industry. He said our trading relationship with Europe was “mutually beneficial” as we import large numbers of shotguns, rifles, ammunition and game birds every year; and in return Europe is our most important export market for game meat and high class British made guns.

The Secretary of State said that the Department for Exiting the EU was “completely aware” of the particular requirements of the shooting industry and said “we absolutely understand that maintaining supply chains and tariff free trade is critical to every product that is integral to the success of the rural economy, which includes shooting”.

Furthermore, Mr Gove has described people who shoot as “some of the people who are most engaged in conservation work” and described country sports as “essential” for biodiversity.

Tim Bonner welcomed the Secretary of State’s comments and Countryside Alliance will continue to campaign for shooting throughout the Brexit process and beyond; to ensure that shooting and the game market continue to thrive in our new relationship with Europe.

PSNI Notification on Firearms Security at Home

Countryside Alliance Ireland has been advised by the PSNI that they have recently seen an increase in the theft of firearms and ammunition from domestic addresses.

Therefore, we would like to remind our members and supporters of their responsibility in terms of security of their firearm/s and specifically:

Security recommendations when away from premises

Ensure keys to gun cabinets are kept in a secure location.

Do not highlight the fact that firearms are kept at your address (social media/house unoccupied for work or holidays).

Surrender your firearms to a firearms dealer or alternate authorised secure storage for safe keeping when away from your premises for periods in excess of one week.

Ensure your premises have sufficient security i.e. sensor lights, alarm, locks on doors to prevent unauthorised access.

Ensure you comply with the security conditions on page 1 of your Firearm Certificate at all times.