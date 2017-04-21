CAI welcomes the rural crime campaign

As part of its ongoing commitment to tackling rural and agricultural crime, the Rural Crime Partnership (RCP) is spearheading a campaign aimed at reducing crime in rural communities.

Crime affecting rural communities can have a knock-on effect on all of us. Criminals can target isolated areas and hard-to-protect buildings. By appealing for more eyes and ears across the countryside, raising awareness of the signs of rural crime and urging the public to contact Crimestoppers anonymously, we can tackle those who seek to target the rural community in this way.

The Rural Crime Partnership brings together representatives from key organisations with a vested interest in tackling crime against our rural communities. The Partnership works together, to take forward recommendations and initiatives around preventing and combatting rural criminality. Adopting an approach which encourages information sharing amongst partners, the Partnership focuses on reducing and preventing rural crime, ensuring every opportunity is seized to maximise the effect and reach of crime prevention in rural locations. The campaign is supported by a number of local Policing and Community Safety Partnerships (PCSP).

As an active member of PAW NI – Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime in NI, Countryside Alliance Ireland warmly welcomes this initiative from Rural Crime Partnership. We believe that this campaign will help raise awareness of rural crime and we would urge people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious or unlawful acts.

It is only by working together that we can tackle and eradicate rural and wildlife crime; the law enforcement agencies cannot do it alone – they need our help and support.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity and anyone with information about rural crime should ring 0800 555111 – you may be assured that you will remain completely anonymous – no-one will ever know who made the call.

Tattersalls

International Horse

Trials and Country Fair 2017

Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair will run from the 31st May to 4th June 2017. Featuring the world’s leading equestrian stars, in addition to the sporting side of things, Tatts 2017 hosts a traditional Country Fair and Artisan Market and is specifically tailored for families with children under 12 gaining free admission.﻿

We are delighted to offer two tickets for the price of one for all Countryside Alliance Members. Tickets must be pre- booked by either calling +353 (1) 886 4300 or on line at www.tatts.ie and use the following Promo Code to avail of this offer. TATTSCAI17

For a full timetable of events, running order, maps etc please visit www.tatts.ie ﻿