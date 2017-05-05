Call goes out for applications to scheme

Land Rover has once again shown its support for the British countryside, announcing the launch of its fourth annual bursary in partnership with The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

The bursary will offer a year-long loan of a Land Rover Discovery Sport to the UK’s most enterprising and entrepreneurial young people working in rural Britain.

The applications for The Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF) Land Rover bursary opened this past weekend at the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) Annual Convention.

Designed to offer those who live and work in the countryside support in developing their careers, the bursary has proven to be a springboard for success for young rural workers for the last three years.

Five winners will be provided with a Discovery Sport, known for its capability over a wide variety of terrains and weather conditions, alongside Land Rover off-road and all terrain driver training.

Applications are open now at http://www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/how-we-help/the-land-rover-bursary- and must be completed online by 31st May 2017.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund Land Rover Bursary is open to UK residents aged between 21 to 35 living and working in a rural area.