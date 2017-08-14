Careers advice events at CAFRE

Are you interested in a career in the agri-food and land-based sector which is an expanding global industry?

If yes, then you should consider studying at the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

CAFRE offers a range of courses in Horticulture, Equine, Food and Agriculture as well as Floristry, Land-based Technology and Veterinary Nursing. You can study either full time, part-time or through work based programmes.

To coincide with the release of GCSE results, CAFRE will host Careers Advice Events at each of its three campus locations:

Enniskillen Campus offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland. Come along on Thursday 24 August at 7pm for information on Equine, Farriery and work-based Agriculture programmes.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim is well known as the main provider of courses in Horticulture, Floristry, Land-based Engineering, Veterinary Nursing and Agriculture. If you are interested in any of these subjects, come along to our Careers Advice Evening on Thursday 24 August at 7pm.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown provides courses in Food Technology, Food Business Management, Food Design and Nutrition and Postgraduate courses in Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise. Loughry’s Careers Advice Event is on Thursday 24 August from 3pm to 8pm, so come along and check out what Loughry can offer you.

All our courses will prepare you for a successful career in your chosen industry and make extensive use of the excellent teaching and practical facilities at each Campus.

Thinking College… discover CAFRE and join us at one of our Careers Advice Events.

For further information: Tel: 0800 028 4291, visit our website www.cafre.ac.uk, email: enquiries@cafre.ac.uk or find us on Facebook: Discover CAFRE.