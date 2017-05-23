There was a superb turnout for the Carlisle Belted Galloway spring show and sale which was held on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Leading prices:

Lot 201, 2,800gns, supreme champion

Females

211, 3,400gns, P C and B A Colbear, Heights Farm, Heights, Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria. Third prize in class 2A.

201, 2,800gns, Harry Irvine, 27 Tardree Road, Kells, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland. First prize in class 1, female and supreme champion.

206, 2,400gns, Harry Irvine, 27 Tardree Road, Kells, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland. First prize in class 2A.

212, 2,300gns, E M Waldie Contracting, North Callange Farm, Cupar, Fife.

214, 2,200gns, C and A E Cameron, Montgrew, Keith, Aberdeenshire. First prize in class 2B.

213, 2,000gns, C and A E Cameron, Montgrew, Keith, Aberdeenshire. Second prize in class 2B.

Bulls

220, 2,600gns, E Smith, Balcorrach Farm, Kirkmichael, Ballindalloch, Banffshire. Second prize in class 4.

222, 1,500gns, J Bell, Croft House, Scaleby, Carlisle, Cumbria.

Averages

11 heifers (led), £2,035.09.

4 bulls, £1,255.80.

1 female (unled), £1,522.50.

Dispersal of the Beakhills Herd

10 lots, £703.50.

15 commercial cattle, £687.40.