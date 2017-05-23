There was a superb turnout for the Carlisle Belted Galloway spring show and sale which was held on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Leading prices:
Females
211, 3,400gns, P C and B A Colbear, Heights Farm, Heights, Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria. Third prize in class 2A.
201, 2,800gns, Harry Irvine, 27 Tardree Road, Kells, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland. First prize in class 1, female and supreme champion.
206, 2,400gns, Harry Irvine, 27 Tardree Road, Kells, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland. First prize in class 2A.
212, 2,300gns, E M Waldie Contracting, North Callange Farm, Cupar, Fife.
214, 2,200gns, C and A E Cameron, Montgrew, Keith, Aberdeenshire. First prize in class 2B.
213, 2,000gns, C and A E Cameron, Montgrew, Keith, Aberdeenshire. Second prize in class 2B.
Bulls
220, 2,600gns, E Smith, Balcorrach Farm, Kirkmichael, Ballindalloch, Banffshire. Second prize in class 4.
222, 1,500gns, J Bell, Croft House, Scaleby, Carlisle, Cumbria.
Averages
11 heifers (led), £2,035.09.
4 bulls, £1,255.80.
1 female (unled), £1,522.50.
Dispersal of the Beakhills Herd
10 lots, £703.50.
15 commercial cattle, £687.40.