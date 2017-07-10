Castlewellan Agricultural Show celebrates its 50th year

Celebrating 50 years on Saturday 15th July, Castlewellan Show promises a great array of activities showing off the best of local agriculture, food, crafts and rural pursuits.

With dog agility, show jumping, cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, rabbits, pigs and home industries spread across fifty acres of Castlewellan Forest Park we are all set to offer a great day out for all the family.

Q Radio will be on site and broadcasting live with local DJ Big O spinning the tunes and having a bit craic.

The show will be officially opened by DAERA Permanent Secretary Noel Lavery and guest of honour will be Anna May McHugh, president of the National Ploughing Association.

Introducing guests around the field will be Molly and Cecil Robinson who have attended every show since 1967 and who will be featured on BBC Radio Ulster’s Your Place and Mine earlier that morning.

The show offers a great opportunity to enable children to get close to a range of animals with kid goats, lambs, kune kune pigs, NI Rabbit Club, Amberley alpacas as well as an array of livestock.

Visitors will get a chance to try out felt making, weaving, straw making and watch demonstrations of threshing an stick making.

The Co Down Young Farmers are set to entertain the crowds with tug of war, tractor driving and water games.

The Mayobridge farm model display is back again along with the miniature working farm machinery and the Seaforde Vintage Club which always attracts the young and not so young.

Judges including show patron and journalist Karen Patterson will be circulating for the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady and Gentleman with prizes of hotel breaks, clothing and event tickets.

There is a small pet competition with entries on the day.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service along with the PSNI will have their engines, liveried tractor, mobile police station and be putting on accident rescue displays as well as advising visitors on farm safety and crime prevention.

In addition to Aidan Crawford singing some old favourites, Late Late Show star trio Ryan and Darragh Malone and Michael Murphy will be performing their hit single Hit The Diff.

Over 200 traders will be promoting agricultural machinery, environmental initiatives, livestock products, outdoor furniture, garden plants, farm toys, clothing and local crafts.

This year the show are delighted to have support from DAERA NI Regional Food Programme and the show’s local gourmet food tent includes producers of hand churned butter, cider, jams, chutneys, honey, tray bakes, infused vinegars, sauces and ice cream.

The craft and information tent is packed with over 60 stalls selling jewellery, handmade cushions, clothes, wooden toys, paintings, baby items, skin products, pottery and stationery.

Mossvale Riding Club are providing the unaffiliated show jumping with entries on the day.

The main horse, pony and donkey classes have attracted in excess of 380 entries of high calibre with riders from throughout the island.

Castlewellan Show is renowned for the quality of livestock with cattle, sheep, goat and pig sections.

This year we have over 380 entries in the horse/donkey classes, 720 sheep registered, 350 cattle, 67 rabbits and 250 birds so a competitive day is anticipated and a wonderful spectacle for those looking on.

The rabbit and poultry tents are always busy and children can pet and hold the rabbits.

The goats will be occupying their usual location and this year features incredible cute pygmy pigs

The pig section offers an opportunity to see some of the rare breeds and less familiar pigs

Every year over 100 dogs take part in the dog agility classes, so bring a seat along and grab a good spot beside the ring.

Then head over to the home industries tent where you can peruse home baking, jams, crafts, photography, art and the scarecrows.

If all that makes you thirsty you can have a tea and scone in the Save The Children vintage tea tent or a stronger tipple at the bar.

In memory of show committee member Ally Whan who died recently, the Public Health Agency has been invited to promote organ donation and general health and wellbeing.

The show appreciates the ongoing support from EDA Media, Newry Mourne and Down District Council and Tourism Northern Ireland along with all the show’s other sponsors and aims to attract people from throughout the island to enjoy the Mournes area.

The show runs all day, admission is £10 for adults, £5 for Young Farmers (with their card), under 16s go free and there is no charge for parking.

For a full list of trade stands and attractions, go to the website www.castlewellanshow.com.