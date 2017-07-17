Castlewellan celebrates 50th anniversary show

Thousands flocked to the County Down town of Castlewellan on Saturday for the local agricultural society’s 50th anniversary show.

Among the spectators were retired pedigree cattle breeders Cecil and Molly Robinson from Ballygowan. They exhibited a Charolais heifer at the first show in 1967 and have been loyal supporters and key stalwarts of the organising committee over the years.

Castlewellan commercial beef judge Sam Milliken from County Londonderry. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Show chairlady Fiona Patterson has also had a long association with the show which has grown in popularity to become one of the largest agricultural events in the Northern Ireland calendar.

“My mum Violet Bell was secretary of Castlewellan Show for 28 years, so it’s somewhat like a ‘family business’ for me.” Elected to the chair in November, Mrs Patterson, who is also vice chairman of the Northern Ireland Shows Association, said she was privileged to be associated with Castlewellan Show on its Golden Jubilee.

“It’s been a fabulous day! We’ve been blessed with warm dry weather, and I’m pleased to report that this year’s show has attracted record crowds. Castlewellan Show is a great family day out and offers a host of attractions for all ages.”

Director of the NPA’s three-day National Ploughing Championships, Anna May McHugh from Athy in County Kildare, was full of praise for the one-day show. “This is my first visit to Castlewellan Show and it is a tremendous event. The atmosphere is electric. There is a great selection of machinery and the retail trade area is colossal.”

Reserve Simmental champion was Jason Whitcroft's Whitdrum Vicky.

Mrs McHugh awarded the 2017 trade stand prize to Ballyward Plant Services, with Len McCoy Lawnmowers taking second prize.

Show secretary Jackie Fitzpatrick was delighted with the success of the event. “We have visitors from all over Ireland and further afield. We are especially pleased to welcome a number of special guests, including past chairman Basil Lawson and his wife who have travelled over from Scotland for today’s celebrations.”

Over 4,000 exhibits were catalogued across the livestock, equine, poultry, and home industries classes. The trade area boasted gourmet food, fashion and craft marquees, while there was a host of activities and attractions ongoing throughout the day.

Show officials also paid tribute to Marjorie Adams who retiring after 10 years as secretary of the cattle section.

Sisters Kristyn and Karis Greenaway from Birches near Portadown enjoying the atmosphere at Castlewellan Show.

The Fleming Family from Seaforde led the dairy section with Jersey females from their noted Potterswalls Herd.

Leading the beef interbreed line-up was the two-year-old Aberdeen Angus heifer Old Glenort Yvonne from James Porter’s 60-cow herd based at the Gillhall Estate near Dromore. Securing the reserve award was the Simmental champion Raceview Goldie Dreamer owned by David Hazelton, Dungannon. Second reserve honours went to the Salers heifer Lisnamaul Kelly exhibited by PJ Maginn and Sons, Downaptrick.

Toast of the sheep section was the Suffolk champion, a shearling ewe owned by Robert and Jonathan Neill from Crossgar. Jim Bell from Comber claimed the reserve ribbons with his Charollais aged ram. Taking the second reserve award was a Texel gimmer from Alastair Gault’s Forkins flock at Newtownabbey.

Results from the 50th Castlewellan Show include:

Junior beef handler Matthew Cochrane, Portadown, was congratulated by judge Maggie McQuiston from Antrim. Picture: Julie Hazelton

CATTLE SECTION

Jim Drayne Memorial Award for the native or traditional breed champion: James Porter. Reserve: Ciaran Kerr.

Linden Foods Supreme beef championship: James Porter. Reserve: WD and JD Hazelton.

EDA Media Ltd young beef bull championship: 1, Rodgers Livestock; 2, Duncan McDowell; 3, Thelma Gorman.

Bank of Ireland young beef heifer championship: 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, Duncan McDowell; 3, N and M Moilies.

John Thompson Ltd beef pairs championship: 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.

Cattle exhibitors take a keen interest in the interbreed beef classes at Castlewellan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Qualifier Bank of Ireland and NISA junior bull championship: Duncan McDowell.

Qualifier McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship: Owen Martin.

Dairy

Dairy handler, aged 8 to 13 years-old: 1, Ailsa Fleming.

Dairy handler, aged 14 to 25-years-old: 1, James Martin.

Junior heifer, born on or after 01/04/16: 1, Owen Martin.

Senior heifer, maiden or in-calf, born on or before 31/03/16: 1, Fleming Family.

Heifer in-milk: 1, Fleming Family; 2, Owen Martin.

Junior cow in-milk: 1, Fleming Family.

Senior cow in third or more lactation: 1, Owen Martin; 2, Sunrise Shorthorns.

Simmental

Champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Jason Whitcroft.

Heifer, born in 2015: 1, WD and JD Hazelton; 2, Jason Whitcroft.

Heifer, born in 2016: 1, WD and JD Hazelton.

Bull, born in 2016: 1, Thelma Gorman.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, WD and JD Hazelton.

Limousin

Champion: DG Green and Sons. Reserve: Martin McConville.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/14: 1, DG Green and Sons; 2, Jim Quail.

Heifer, born in 2015: 1, Martin McConville; 2, David Hamill.

Heifer, born in 2016: 1, and 2, M, S and A Donaghy; 3, Jim Quail.

Bull, born in 2016: 1, Martin McConville.; 2, Jim Quail.

Bull or heifer, born in 2017: 1, D G Green and Sons.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Martin McConville; 2, M, S and A Donaghy; 3, Jim Quail.

Charolais

Champion: Frank Reid. Reserve: Mark Ritchie.

Bull, born on or before 31/12/15: 1, Frank Reid.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2017: 1, Mark Ritchie.

Hereford

Champion: Ciaran Kerr. Reserve: Courtney Halliday.

Cow, born on or before 31/12/14: 1, AJ Farms; 2, J and K Taggart.

Heifer, born in 2015: 1, and 2, Greer Watson; 3, J and K Taggart.

Heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/16: 1, Courtney Halliday; 2, and 3, M and L Moore.

Senior bull, born on or before 31/12/15: 1, Ciaran Kerr; 2, Alwyn Armour; 3, David Smyth.

Junior bull, born between 01/01/16 and 31/08/16: 1, M and L Moore; 2, Mervyn Richmond; 3, Tracey Morton.

Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/16: 1, James Graham; 2, T and S Andrews; 3, Tracey Morton.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Mervyn Richmond; 2, M and L Moore; 3, AJ Farms.

British Blonde

Champion: Johnston Farms. Reserve: Rodgers Livestock.

Bank of Ireland NI Blonde Calf Championship: 1, and 2, Johnston Farms; 3, Jim McCabe.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/14: 1, Johnston Farms; 2, Ivaniskey Livestock.

Heifer, born in 2016: 1, M Savage; 2, Johnston Farms; 3, M Savage.

Bull, born in 2016: 1, Rodgers Livestock; 2, Johnston Farms; 3, Peter Ritchie.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2017: 1, Ivaniskey Blondes.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, M Savage; 2, Johnston Farms.

Young handler, aged under 14-years on 01/01/17: 1, Sam Mercer; 2, Eddie Mercer; 3, Matthew Mercer.

Aberdeen Angus

Champion: James Porter. Reserve: Alwyn Armour.

Heifer, born in 2014: 1, Alwyn Armour.

Heifer, born in 2015: 1, James Porter; 2, and 3, Eric and Judith McClelland.

Heifer, born in 2016: 1, Freddie Davidson; 2, and 3, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills.

Bull, born in 2016: 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 2, Freddie Davidson.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2017: 1, Alwyn Armour.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills; 2, Eric and Judith McClelland; 3, Freddie Davidson.

British Blue

Champion: Trevor Dodds. Reserve: J and S Martin.

Junior handler, aged 8 to 13 years: 1, Aran McGaw.

Bull, born between 01/10/15 and 16/07/16: 1, J and S Martin; 2, Basil Dougherty; 3, Trevor Dodds.

Bull, born on or before 30/09/15: 1, Trevor Dodds.

Heifer, born between 01/10/15 and 16/07/16: 1, Trevor Dodds; 2, and 3, Ivan and Corrina Gordon.

Heifer, born between 01/10/14 and 30/09/15: 1, J and S Martin; 2, Oliver McCann; 3, James Boyd.

Bull calf, under one-year-old: 1, James Sloan.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, J and S Martin; 2, Ivan and Corrina Gordon; 3, Basil Dougherty.

ISA and Castlewellan Show Bank of Ireland British Blue Young Bull Championship: 1, J and S Martin; 2, Trevor Dodds; 3, Basil Dougherty.

Salers

Champion: PJ Maginn and Sons. Reserve: Seamus Connell.

Cow, any age: 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Seamus Connell.

Heifer, born on or before 31/12/15: 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Pearse O’Kane; 3, PJ Maginn and Sons.

Heifer, born in 2016: 1, Seamus Connell; 2, Pearse O’Kane; 3, George McCall.

Bull, born in 2015 or 2016: 1, Seamus Connell.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2017: 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Seamus Connell.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Pearse O’Kane; 3, Seamus Connell.

Group of three: 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Pearse O’Kane; 3, Seamus Connell.

Best NI-bred Saler: 1, PJ Maginn and Sons; 2, Pearse O’Kane; 3, PJ Maginn and Sons.

European Angus

Champion: Magowan Family. Reserve: DT Lester.

Cow, any age: 1, and 2, Magowan Family.

Bull, any age: 1, and 2, DT Lester; 3, Magowan Family.

Bull or heifer calf, born in 2017: 1, DT Lester; 2, Magowan Family.

Beef Shorthorn

Champion: James Porter. Reserve: Duncan McDowell.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/14: 1, James Porter; 2, Cherryvalley Estate; 3, James Porter.

Heifer, born in 2015: 1, Duncan McDowell; 2, J and S Martin.

Heifer, born in 2016: 1, Duncan McDowell; 2, Rodgers Livestock; 3, Johnny Peters.

Bull, born on or before 31/12/15: 1, Cherryvalley Estate.

Bull, born in 2016: 1, Duncan McDowell; 2, Cherryvalley Estate; 3, James Sloan.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, James Porter; 2, Cherryvalley Estate.

Commercial Beef

Champion: Keith Livingstone. Reserve: Rodgers Livestock.

Male or female, born in 2017: 1, Rodgers Livestock; 2, and 3, Doyle Bros.

Male calf, under one-year-old: 1, Malachy McGrath; 2, Brendan O’Hare.

Heifer calf, under one-year-old: 1, JCB Commercials.

Heifer, over one-year-old and showing no permanent teeth: 1, Jonathan Davidson; 2, Colin Woodside; 3, Ivaniskey Livestock.

Heifer or bullock, showing not more than two permanent teeth: 1, Keith Williamson; 2, Sydney Rea; 3, Nigel and Sandra Cochrane.

Pair, showing no permanent teeth: 1, Brendan O’Hare; 2, Colin Woodside; 3, Sydney Rea.

Irish Moiled

Champion: N and M Moilies. Reserve: Robert Boyle.

Junior champion: Elizabeth Henning. Reserve: N and M Moilies.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/14: 1, N and M Moilies; 2, Robert Boyle.

Cow or heifer, born between 01/01/15 and 31/08/16: 1, Robert Boyle; 2, N and M Moilies; 3, Rachel Armour.

Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/16: 1, Elizabeth Henning; 2, N and M Moilies.

Dexter

Champion: M and A Bloomer. Reserve: James McCullough.

Cow or heifer, born on or before 31/12/14: 1, James McCullough; 2, M and A Bloomer; 3, Montgomery and McClenaghan.

Cow or heifer, born between 01/01/15 and 31/08/16: 1, and 2, James McCullough; 3, Nigel McIlrath.

Bull, born on or before 31/08/16: 1, M and A Bloomer; 2, Ryan Lavery; 3, M and A Bloomer.

Bull or heifer calf, born on or after 01/09/16: 1, and 2, Montgomery and McClenaghan; 3, M and A Bloomer.

Native Breeds

Champion: Robert Boyle. Reserve: Arnold Pearson.

Cow or heifer, born between 01/01/15 and 31/08/16: 1, and 2, Arnold Pearson; 3, Oliver Daken.

Bull, born on or before 31/08/16: 1, Robert Boyle; 2, Arnold Pearson; 3, David Ruddell.

Junior Handlers

Handler, aged 8 to 13-years-old: 1, Matthew Cochrane; 2, Lucy Rodgers and Victoria Workman; 3, Cole Hogg and Molly Bradley.

Handler, aged 14 to 18-years-old: 1, Victoria Johnston; 2, Marcus Murdock; 3, Jason Whitcroft.

SHEEP CLASSES

Danske interbreed sheep championship: 1, R and J Neill; 2, Jim Bell; 3, Alastair Gault.

Breed promotion award: 1, Charollais; 2, Vendeen.

Pair of ewe lambs: 1, Alastair Gault; 2, Alison Graham; 3, R and J Neill.

Group of three: 1, Jim Bell; 2, Alastair Gault; 3, J and C Aiken.

Border Leicester

Champion: J Aiken. Reserve: J Aiken.

Ram, one shear and upwards: 1, J Aiken; 2, Jack Graham.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, and 2, J Aiken.

Shearling ewe: 1, and 2, J Aiken; 3, Alison Graham.

Ram lamb: 1, J Aiken.

Ewe lamb: 1, and 2, J Aiken; 3, Jack Graham.

Hampshire Down

Champion: Sean Doyle. Reserve: Hannah Robinson.

Ram, one shear and upwards: 1, Hannah Robinson.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, Peter Lawson.

Shearling ewe: 1, Peter Lawson.

Ram lamb: 1, Sean Doyle; 2, and 3, Peter Lawson.

Ewe lamb: 1, Sean Doyle; 2, Sam Todd; 3, Hannah Robinson.

Novice breeder showing ram or ewe lamb: 1, Peter Lawson; 2, Sam Todd.

Group of four: 1, Peter Lawson.

Young handler, under 14-years-old: 1, J Wells; 2, S Todd; 3, Liam Doyle.

Texel

Champion: Alastair Gault. Reserve: Ben Casement.

Ram, two shear and upwards: 1, Ben Casement; 2, JW Watson; 3, Ciaran Cunningham.

Shearling ram: 1, JW Watson; 2, Henry Gamble; 3, Cynthia Aiken.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, Alastair Gault; 2, Barclay Bell and Sons; 3, Paul O’Connor.

Shearling ewe: 1, Alastair Gault; 2, Henry Gamble; 3, Naomi Ardis.

Ram lamb: 1, Alastair Gault; 2, Naomi Ardis; 3, Ciaran Cunningham.

Ewe lamb: 1, Alastair Gault; 2, Henry Gamble; 3, Ciaran Cunningham.

Suiffolk

Champion: R and J Neill. Reserve: Alastair Gault

Ram, one shear and upwards: 1, Sean Doyle.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, R Armour; 2, Sean Doyle; 3, Dan Gilchrist.

Shearling ewe: 1, R and J Neill; 2, D Ford; 3, Alastair Gault.

Ram lamb: 1, Mark Herron; 2, Henry and Monica Flynn; 3, Sean Doyle.

Ewe lamb: 1, Alastair Gault; 2, R and J Neill; 3, Dan Gilchrist.

Pair of lambs: 1, Alastair Gault; 2, R and J Neill; 3, D Ford.

Ile de France

Champion: James Donaldson. Reserve: James Donaldson.

Ram, two shear and upwards: 1, and 2, James Donaldson; 3, Stewart Adamson.

Shearling ram: 1, and 2, James Donaldson; 3, Stewart Adamson.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, James Donaldson; 2, Harry Wright and G Abraham; 3, Stewart Adamson.

Shearling ewe: 1, Stewart Adamson; 2, and 3, James Donaldson.

Ram lamb: 1, James Donaldson; 2, and 3, Harry Wright and G Abraham.

Ewe lamb: 1, and 2, James Donaldson.

Pair of lambs: 1, James Donaldson; 2, Harry Wright and G Abraham.

Bluefaced Leicester

Champion: S and W Bell. Reserve: Richard Graham.

Ram, one shear and upwards: 1, S and W Bell.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, Kenneth Dodds; 2, S and W Bell.

Shearling ewe: 1, Paul O’Connor; 2, Richard Graham.

Ram lamb: 1, Richard Graham; 2, and 3, Kenneth Dodds.

Ewe lamb: 1, S and W Bell.

Kerryhill

Champion: Wallace Clarke. Reserve: RJ McCauley.

Ram, two shear and upwards: 1, Wallace Clarke; 2, A and m McConnell.

Ram, one shear and upwards: 1, Wallace Clarke.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, RJ McCauley; 2, Kerry Angus; 3, RJ McCauley.

Shearling ewe: 1, Wallace Clarke; 2, Kerry Angus; 3, Smyth.

Ram lamb: 1, and 2, Wallace Clarke; 3, A and M McConnell.

Group of three: 1, Wallace Clarke; 2, A and M McConnell.

Charollais

Champion: Jim Bell. Reserve: Bertie McAfee.

Shearling ram and older: 1, Jim Bell.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, Jim Bell; 2, Harold McBratney; 3, Jim Bell.

Shearling ewe: 1, and 2, Jim Bell; 3, Harold McBratney.

Ram lamb: 1, Bertie McAfee; 2, Drew and Stephen Cowan; 3, David Cromie.

Ewe lamb: 1, and 2, Drew and Stephen Cowan; 3, Jim Bell.

Group of three: 1, Jim Bell.

Rouge de L’Ouest

Champion: Alison Graham. Reserve: Alison Graham.

Ram, one-year-old and upwards: 1, S and J Kerr.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, Alison Graham; 2, S and J Kerr.

Shearling ewe: 1, Alison Graham; 2, S and J Kerr; 3, Alison Graham.

Ewe lamb: 1, and 2, Alison Graham; 3, S and J Kerr.

Ram lamb: 1, and 2, S and J Kerr.

Mourne Blackface

Champion: Desmond Sloan. Reserve: Branagan Bros.

Ram, two shear and upwards: 1, Martin Johnston; 2, Patrick Brannigan.

Shearling ram: 1, Niall Brown.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, and 2, Ciaran Killen; 3, Martin Johnston.

Shearling ewe: 1, Ciaran Killen; 2, Niall Brown; 3, Branagan Bros.

Ram lamb: 1, Desmond Sloan; 2, Ciaran Killen; 3, Desmond Sloan.

Ewe lamb: 1, and 2, Branagan Bros; 3, Ciaran Killen.

Pair of ewe lambs: 1, and 2, Branagan Bros; 3, Niall Brown.

Ewe with lamb at foot: 1, Ciaran Killen; 2, Desmond Sloan; 3, Niall Brown.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Ciaran Kerr; 2, Desmond Sloan; 3, Ciaran Kerr.

Newtownstewart Blackface

Champion: James and Patrick Murray. Reserve: Seamus and James Fegan

Ram, two shear and upwards: 1, Seamus and James Fegan; 2, Dermot and Oisin Kelly; 3, Kevin McCullough.

Shearling ram: 1, and 2, Seamus and James Fegan; 3, Colm McAteer.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, James and Patrick Murray 2, Sam Wallace; 3, Daniel Harrison.

Shearling ewe: 1, Seamus and James Fegan; 2, Grant Bros; 3, Seamus and James Fegan.

Ram lamb: 1, Seamus and James Fegan; 2, and 3, Kevin McCullough.

Ewe lamb: 1, and 2, Seamus and James Fegan ; 3, James and Patrick Murray.

Group of three: 1, Seamus and James Fegan; 2, James and Patrick Murray; 3, Sam Wallace.

Dorset

Champion: John Wilson. Reserve: Ellen McClure

Ram, one shear and upwards: 1, Shane Wilson; 2, Kyle Bradshaw; 3, CD and J Knox.

Ewe, two-year-old and upwards: 1, Shane Wilson; 2, John Wilson; 3, Aaron Fearon.

Shearling ewe: 1, Shane Wilson; 2, Mark Truesdale; 3, Ellen McClure.

Ram lamb: 1, John Wilson; 2, Ellen McClure; 3, Andrew Knox.

Ewe lamb: 1, Ellen McClure; 2, C, D and J Knox; 3, Kyle Bradshaw.

Lleyn

Champion: Barry Latimer. Reserve: C and A Kennedy.

Ram, two shear and upwards: 1, Barry Latimer; 2, C and A Kennedy; 3, Aidan McConville.

Shearling ram: 1, and 2, C and A Kennedy; 3, Barry Latimer.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, C and A Kennedy; 2, Russell Millen; 3, C and A Kennedy.

Shearling ewe: 1, Barry Latimer; 2, asnd 3, Seamus Killen.

Ram lamb: 1, Robert Eileen Edwards; 2, C and A Kennedy; 3, Russell Millen.

Ewe lamb: 1, Barry Latimer; 2, C and A Kennedy; 3, Russell Millen.

Zwartbles

Champion: C and D Cromie. Reserve: Jack Owen.

Ram, any age: 1, C and D Cromie; 2, Mark Morris.

Ewe, two-years-old and upwards: 1, Niamh Brannigan.

Shearling ewe: 1, Jack Owens; 2, and 3, Brian Malcolmson.

Ram lamb: 1, and 2, C and D Cromie.

Ewe lamb: 1, and 2, C and D Cromie; 3, Jack Owens.

Pair, property of exhibitor: 1, Brian Malcolmson; 2, Jack Owens; 3, C and D Cromie.

Group of three: 1, C and D Cromie.

Young handler, aged 8 to 14 years-old: 1, Mark Norris; 2, Jack Owens.

Vendeen

Champion: Daryl Moffitt. Reserve: Daryl Moffit.

Ram , any age: 1, and 2, Daryl Moffit.

Ewe, any age: 1, and 2, Daryl Moffit.

Shearling ram: 1, and 2, Daryl Moffit.

Shearling ewe: 1, 2, and 3, Daryl Moffit.

Ram lamb: 1, 2, and 3, Daryl Moffit.

Ewe lamb: 1, 2, and 3, Daryl Moffit.

Other Pedigree Breed

Champion: Drew and Stephen Cowan. Reserve: L Jamison.

Ram, any age: 1, L Jamison; 2, Thomas Edgar; 3, L Jamison.

Ewe, any age: 1, Drew and Stephen Cowan; 2, Thomas Edgar; 3, Drew and Stephen Cowan.

Ram lamb: 1, Thomas Edgar; 2, L Jamison.

Ewe lamb: 1, Thomas Edgar; 2, L Jamison.

Rare Breed

Champion: Harold McBratney. Reserve: Alice Cochrane.

Ram, any age: 1, Alice Cochrane; 2, S and J Kerr; 3, Harold McBratney.

Ewe, any age: 1, Harold McBratney.

Shearling ewe: 1, and 2, Alice Cochrane.

Ram lamb: 1, Alice Cochrane; 2, Harold McBratney.

Ewe lamb: 1, Alice Cochrane; 2, and 3, Harold McBratney.

Butcher’s Lambs

Pen of three by continental sire: 1, Henry Gamble; 2, Samuel McKibben; 3, Brendan Gilchrist.

Young Handlers

Handler, up to 10-years-old: 1, Lola Woods; 2, Sarah Gilchrist; 3, William Bell.

Handler, 10 to 14 years-old: 1, Niamh Smyth; 2, Liam Doyle; 3, Sam Todd.

Goats

Champion: Arthur Mullan. Reserve: Nicky Haynes.

Best goatling: Nicky Haynes. Reserve: Marie Cherry.

Best kid: ED and M Galbraith. Reserve: Geoffrey Ringland.

Milker, British Alpine: 1, Nicky Haynes; 2, Lindsay Greer; 3, Nicky Haynes.

Milker, British Saanen: Geoffrey Ringland.

Milker, any other variety: 1, Arthur Mullan; 2, Geoffrey Ringland; 3, V Drew.

Goatling, Anlgo Nubian: 1, MD Gilmore.

Goatling, British Alpine or British Toggenburg: 1, Nicky Haynes; 2, Marie Cherry; 3, Nicky Haynes.

Goatling, British Saanen: 1, ED and M Galbraith.

Goatling, any other variety: 1, V Drew; 2, Marie Cherry; 3, V Drew.

Kid, Anglo Nubian: 1, S Wilson; 2, MD Gilmore.

Kid, British Alpine or British Toggenburg: 1, Arthur Mullan; 2, ED and M Galbraith; 3, Nicky Haynes.

Kid, any other variety: 1, ED and M Galbriath; 2, Geoffrey Ringland; 3, Arthur Mullan.

Fleece Competition

Champion: Sam McConnell. Reserve: Rowan Cairns.

Fleece from Blackface, Swaledale or Herdwick: 1, Sam McConnell; 2, Dale McConnell.

Fleece from Hampshire Down, Suffolk, Dorset Down, South Down, Oxford Down, Shropshire or Ryeland: 1, and 2, Sam McConnell; 3, Dale McConnell.

Fleece from Border Leicester, Romney, Bluefaced Leicester, Mule, Greyface, Cheviot and Lleyn: 1, Dale McConnell; 2, Sam McConnell; 3, Martin Fitzpatrick.

Fleece from rare or minority breed: 1, Dale McConnell; 2, Rowan Cairns; 3, G and J Newell.

Fleece from any other breed or crossbred: 1, and 2, Rowan Cairns; 3, Dale McConnell.

HORSE, PONY and DONKEYS

Miniature Horses

Champion: Sheila Taggart – Sheban Satin Silversmith

Reserve: Joanne Austin – Knightsbridge Free Spirit

Class AB – Yearling Filly, Colt or Gelding, 32” – not expected to exceed 34” at maturity: 1. Janine Clarke-Gibson - Son of a Gun 2. Joanne Austin – Knightsbridge Sheaza Rock Star 3. Sheila Taggart – Meadowview Fire Cracker

Class AC - Two year old Filly, Colt or Gelding, 33” - not expected to exceed 34” at maturity: 1. Ellen Hamilton – Rathview Sahara Queen 2. Sandra Sloan – Glenhollow Dot 2 Dot 3. Sandra Sloan – Kustard N Kream

Class AD - Three year old Mare or Gelding 34”: 1. Sandra Sloan – Song N Dance Man

Class AE - Three year old Stallion - 34”: 1. Joanne Austin – Chywood Cotton Tail 2. Sheila Taggart – Sheban Satin Silversmith

Class AF - B Division, any age, sex up to 38”: 1. Joanne Austin – Knightsbridge Free Spirit

Class AG - Show Horse in Miniature: 1. Janine Clarke-Gibson – Son of a Gun 2. Ellen Hamilton – Rathview Sahara Queen

Class AH & AI - Junior Showmanship - Up to 11 years old: 1. Sheila Taggart – Meadownview Fire Cracker

Class AI – Junior Showmanship -12 to 17 years old: 1. Sandra Sloan – Kustard N Kream

Class AJ – Solid Colour: 1. Sheila Taggart – Sheban Satin Silversmith 2. Ellen Hamilton – Rathview Sahara Queen 3. Janine Clarke-Gibson – Son of a Gun

Agricultural Horses sponsored by: NFU Mutual Insurance (Mid Down) Patterson/McMaster

Champion: Wendy Holmes – Bratwell Colleen Reserve John Cross – Castletown Crystal

Class 2A - Two-year-old Filly: 1. Wendy Holmes – Bratwell Colleen 2. John Cross – Castletown Crystal 3. Eddie Murtagh – Conveys Miss Annie

Class 3 – Three year old and upwards Gelding 1. Eric Hinds – Bencannon Grand Slam

Class 3A – Three year old and upwards Filly 1. Sheila Flood – Kinedale Belle

Class 6 sponsored by Joanne Orr Carriages Ballyward - 1. John Weir – Rose Hall Alexander

Class 7 - Young Handler: 1. Dylan Holmes 2. Lucy Cross 3. Rachel Hinds

Non-Thoroughbreds Young Stock sponsored by Martin McCann, Accident Repair

Class 16 – Yearling non-Thoroughbred Colt or Gelding foaled in 2016 (Houston Bros Banbridge Cup): 1. Anne Lyons – Emir’s Flight 2.Pat Martin & Dorothy Walsh

Class 17 - Yearling Non-Thoroughbred Filly foaled in 2016 (Maginn Cup): 1. Caroline Lyons – Hillbilly Girl 2. Thomas McLean – Anofulot 3. David Kinkead – GHS Cavalier Claire

Class 18 – Two-year-old Non Thoroughbred Colt or Gelding foaled in 2015, likely to make a Hunter (Stanley Mateer Cup) 1. Desmond Gibson – Last Orders 2. D&C Kirkpatrick – Bay 2 year old 3. Esther Skelly Smith

Class 19 – Two-year-old Non-Thoroughbred Filly foaled in 2015 likely to make a Hunter (Joe Lyons Cup): 1. Valerie McCusker – Sugar Bess 2. PJ Lavery – Ceol Na Mara 3.Caoimhe O’Hare – Miss Mourne

Class 21 – Three-year-old Non-Thoroughbred Colt or Gelding foaled in 2014 likely to make a Hunter (John Shiliday Cup): 1. Pat Marting & Dorothy Walsh 2. Sharon Kelly-Martin – 15.04.14

Non-Thoroughbred Brood Mares & Foals

Class 23 – Brood Mare (Medium/Heavy Weight) to produce High Class Hunter. Due to foal in 2017 or with foal at foot (Irish News Cup) 1. A&P Milligan – Miss Behave 2. Nigel Peters

Class 23b – Non-Thoroughbred Filly Foal (Progency of class 23) 1. Nigel Peters 2. Nigel Peters

Class 24 – Brood Mare (Light Weight) to produce High Class Hunter. Due to foal in 2017 or with foal at foot (Collon Cup): 1. Paula Howard – Slatequarry Sasha 2.N&J Walshe – Jimble Imp

Class 24a – Non-Thoroughbred Colt Foal. (Progeny of mares in Class 24): 1. Paula Howard – Timpany Emerald

Class 24b – Non-Thoroughbred Filly Foal (Progency of mares in Class 24) 1. N&J Walshe – Racheal

Class 25 The Castlewellan McSherry Trophy Championship sponsored by English’s Bar, Clonvaragan, Castlewellan

Champion: Paula Howard – Slatequarry Sasha 2. A&P Milligan – Miss Behave

Class 26 – TS Foods Brood Mare Premium Class: 1. Paula Howard – Slatequarry Sasha 2. A&P Milligan – Miss Behave

Class 27 – Half Breed Breeders Championship sponsored by Murdock Saddlery, Drumbo: 1. Paula Howard – Timpany Emerald

Irish Draughts

Class 29 - Irish Draught Mare due to foal in 2016 or with Foal at foot: 1. Penny Campbell – Castlecourt Princess

Class 29B – Foal out of registered Irish Draught Mare by registered Irish draught stallion (Teesham Road Stud Cup): 1. Penny Campbel - unnamed

Class 32 – 3 year old out of R.I.D. Mare by R.I.D. Stallion: 1. Kenneth & Wendy Bell – Castle View Crosvenor Lady

Irish Draught Horse Society NI Special Prizes

Mount Pleasant Champion Irish Draught sponsored by Mount Pleasant Pony Trekking and Horse Riding Centre

Champion: Kenny & Wendy Bell – Castle View Crosvenor Lady

Slaney Park Stud Championship Brood Mare of The Show with Foal at Foot

Champion: Paula Howard – Slatequarry Sasha

Reserve: A&P Milligan – Miss Behave

Botanica Cream International Champion Foal of the Show

Champion Nigel Peters – Unnamed – S Centre Stage D. Zoes Zing

Reserve Paula Howard – Timpany Emerald S. Centre Stage D. Slatequarry Sasha

Autogrid Young Horse Championship:

Champion: Desmond Gibson – Last Orders

Reserve: PJ Lavery – Cillians Fort

Baileys Horse Feeds Filly Championship

Champion: Valerie McCusker – Sugar Bess

Reserve: PJ Lavery – Ceol Na Mara

Carlisle Fuels Champion of Champions

Champion: Paula Howard – Slatequarry Sasha

Reserve Desmond Gibson – Last Orders

Ridden Hunters sponsored by P Turley & Sons, Ballyward

Champion: Hannah Whittle – Island George Reserve: Alison Crozier - Mastermind

Class 33 - Hunter, Gelding or Mare, to carry up to 13st. To be ridden: 1. Sharon Martin – Ballycreely Bouncer 2. Pamel Fox – Bonnie McKay 3. Amanda Jane Wright – Dungar Quick Silver

Class 34 – Hunter, Gelding or Mare to carry over 13st. To be ridden: 1 Hannah Whittle – Island George 2. Sophie Andrews – Fabulous William 3.Elizabeth Irvine - Intrepid

Class 35 - Hunter, Gelding or Mare, over 14.2 and not exceeding 15.2 hands: 1. Alison Crozier - Mastermind 2 Sarah Brittain – Fantastic Mr Fox 3.Kerry Finlay – Mr Fantastic

Class 36 - Cob, Mare or Gelding 4 years old or over, exceeding 148cms and not exceeding 155cms 1. Rachel Moore – Shanbally Oliver 2. Tiarna McGrath – Ballyconnelly Bully 3. Jennifer McCann – Star Tip

Class 36a – Maxi Cob exceeding 155cm and over 1. Ruth Curran – Ballyorgan Mister Darcy 2. Charlene Meegan – Johnny’s Pride

Class 37 - Coloured Sport Horse, Coloured Mare or Gelding 4 years old or over, exceeding 184cms: 1. Beth Murray – Kit n Kaboodle 2. Adrienne Stuart – Helen’s Gypsy 3. Yvette Donaldson - Animation

Class 38 Newcomer Ridden: 1. Sophie Andrews – Fabulous William 2. David Wrightman – Lynara First Design 3. Yvette Donaldson - Animation

Class 38a Ridden Horse: 1. Deirdragh Murphy – White Touch 2. Allison Matthews – Tadhg 3. Alexandra Wallace – Royal Sea Breeze

Working Hunter Horses

Class 39 – Sabbini Tiles, Banbridge Young Horse Working Hunter For Horses exceeding 148cms. Horses to be 4 years and 5 year old. Maximum height of fences 90cms: 1. Terry Smith – Millburn Diamond 2. Pamela Fox – Bonnie McKay 3. Alison Crozier - Mastermind

Class 40 – Open Working Hunter Competition sponsored by The Burrendale Hotel & Country Club, Newcastle: 1. Sarah Moore - Shamless 2. Sonia Graham – Lady Royal Gaga 3. Sarah Bradshaw – Out of the Phoenix

Class 41 – Fresh Foods Castlewellan Novice Working Hunter - For Horses exceeding 148cms. Maximum height of fences 90cms: 1. Ruth Curran – Ballyorgan Mister Darcy 2. Amanda Dempsey – Holiday Graceful Lady 3. Clare Brown – Monkey Business

Working Hunter Pony sponsored by Central Garages

Class 42 –Mare of gelding 4 years old and over. ponies not exceeding 133cms, riders not to have attained their 12th birthday in the current year: 1. Taylor McKnight – Killeshin Bambino 2. Andrew Sharvin – Archill Lass 3. John & Rachel Mulgrew – Bannview Spartacus

Class 43 – Small Breeds M&M: 1. Oliver Kinnear – Millcroft Gilgamesh 2. Emma Blakely – Loneash Melanie

Class 44- Mare or gelding 4 years old and over. ponies not exceeding 133cms, riders not to have attained their 14th birthday in the current year: 1. Abby Cummiskey – Maximilo 2. Zara Sharvin – Polly 3. Ellen McDonald – Green Field Apache

Class 45 – Large Breeds M&M: 1. Jan Beaumont – Edie 2. Hannah Dumigan – Horeb Captain Marvel 3. Emmalee Turley – The Ice Man

Class 46 - Mare or gelding 4 years old and over. ponies exceeding 133 cms but not exceeding 143 cms, riders not to have attained their 17th birthday in the current year: 1. Jan Beaumont - Edie 2. Bethany Smith – Maximillan 3. Emmalee Turley – The Ice Man

Class 47 - Mare or gelding 4 years old and over. ponies exceeding 143cms but not exceeding 153cms,riders not to have attained their 20th birthday in the current year: 1. Amanda Hawe – Rider Emily Hawe 2. Amanda Dempsey – Holiday Graceful Lady 3. Dara McCracken – Ballyrussell Boy

In Hand Showing

Class 48 - 1 year, 2 years and 3 years old, colt, gelding or filly to make a child’s riding/hunter pony: 1. Emma Blakely – Brrokvale Miss Marple

Class 49 - Stallion, mare or gelding riding/hunter pony not exceeding 153cms: 1. Mary Booth – Percy Dumble Dor

Shetland Pony

Champion: Sharon Cumberland – Burnside Lennon

Reserve : Sharon Cumberland – Ronelle Indigoe Rose

Class 50 – 1,2 and 3 years old colt, gelding or filly 1. Sharon Cumberland – Ronelle Indigoe Rose.

Class 51 - Stallion or Mare, 4 years old and over to be shown in hand: 1. Sharon Cumberland – Burnside Lennon

Class 53 - Gelding, 4 years old and over to be shown in hand: 1. Suzanne Glenn – Kilshane Galaxy

Welsh Pony

Champion: Emma Blakely – Floreat Cosmos

Reserve: Emma Blakely – Brookvale Miss Marple

Class 54 – Section A 4 years old or over: 1. Emma Blakely – Floreat Cosmos 2. Cathy Brodie – Meisgyn Captain Sam 3. Sarah Beers – Loneash Game Girl

Class 56 - Welsh Pony Young Stock 1 year, 2 years and 3 years old: 1. Faye Gabbey – Menai Man of Troy 2. Jennifer Reid – Holyoake Final Addtion 3. Sarah Beers – Loneash Eric

Class 57 Welsh Part Bred. Any age, any sex 1. Emma Blakely – Brookvale Miss Marple

Connemara Pony

Connemara Pony Championship

Champion: Francis O’Reilly – Gleann Mor Milly Little

Reserve: WJ McWhirter – Touch of Class

Class 58 - 1, 2 and 3 year old colt, gelding or filly: 1. WJ McWhirter – Touch of Class 2. Sheila Taggart – Better Than Disaster

Class 59 - Stallion, Mare or Gelding 4 years old and over to be shown in hand: 1. Francis O’Reilly – Gleann Mor Milly Little 2. Francis O’Reilly – Gentian Kelly 3. Robin Herron – Glendan Misty Lu

Class 60 Connemara Foal – 1. Francis O’Reilly – Gleann Mor Serdia

Mountain & Moorland

M&M In Hand Champion: Emma Blakely – Brrokvale Miss Marple

Reserve: Mary Booth – Percy Dumble Dor

M&M Champion: Francis O’Reilly – Gleann Mor Milly Little

Reserve: Emma Blakely – Floreat Cosmos

Open M&M Ridden Champion: Emma Blakely – Loneash Melanie

Reserve: Kathryn Curry – Budore Saint David

Class 61 - 1 year, 2 years and 3 year old colt, gelding or filly mixed Mountain and Moorland In Hand: 1. WJ McWhirter – Touch of Class 2. Jennifer Reid – Holyoake Final Addtion 3. Faye Gabbey – Menai Man of Troy

Class 62 - 4 years and over mixed Mountain and Moorland In Hand: 1. Francis O’Reilly – Gleann Mor Milly Little 2. Emma Blakely – Floreat Cosmos 3. Cathy Brodie – Meisgyn Captain Sam

Class 63 M&M Lead Rein: 1. Jennifer Reid – Holyoake Charity 2. Sharon Cumberland – Glenlough Persuasion

Class 64 M&M First Ridden: 1. Suzanne Glenn – Kilshane Galaxy 2. Lorraine Hutchinson – Holthal Bandit

Class 65 Open M&M Ridden (Small Breeds): 1. Emma Blakely – Loneash Melanie 2. Cathy Brodie – Bengad Madeake 3. Emma Blakely – Welsein Discovery

Class 66 Open M&M Ridden (Large Breeds): 1. Kathryn Curry – Budore Saint David 2. Hannah Dumigan – Horeb Captain Marvel 3. Megan Houston – Craigmount Sparrow

Driving & Hackney sponsored by Wadsworths of Newcastle

Champion: John Weir – Rose Hall Alexander

Reserve: Joanne McConnell – Moneygore Dapple

Class 67 Hackney Pony: 1. Damian Sloan

Class 69 Agricultural horse (over 14.2hh) 2 or 4 wheeler: 1.

Class 70 Exercise class under 13.2hh 1. Joanne McConnell – Moneygore Dapple

Class 71 Exercise class over 13.2hh: 1. John Weir – Rose Hall Alexander 2. Rosie Mcginn - Gypsy

Class 73 Ladies: 1. Karen Dazell 2. Joanne McConnell – Moneygore Dapple 3. Rosie Mcginn – Gypsy

Donkeys

Coco Memorial Cup Champion: Anne Brown – Annie B

Reserve: Dr Yvonne Canavan – Perehill Mystique

Class 77 Best Conditioned and Turned Out Donkey: 1. Ann McHenry - Nicky 2. Declan Feeney – Dunturk Camila 3. Jill Cassells - Buttercup

Class 78 Mares of 4 years old and over and Broodmares of 5 yrs and over and with own foal at foot (Albert Irvine Cup): 1. Anne Brown – Anne B 2. Ashley Brown – Lady 3. Declan Feeney – Dunturk Camila

Class 79 Gelding 4 years old and over (Braughing Cornelius Trophy) : 1. Dr Yvonne Canavan – Perehil Bentley 2. Dr Yvonne Canavan - Touran 3. Sinead Cochrane - Barney

Class 80 Colt, Gelding or Filly: 1. Dr Yvonne Canavan – Perehill Mystique 2. Jill Castles – Zebedee

Class 80a Best Local Donkey: – Anne Brown – Annie B

Donkey Driving

Class 81 Exercise (Ballaghhenry Trophy): 1. Declan Feeney – Dunturk Camila 2. Ashley Brown 3. Anne Brown

Class 82 Trade/Traditional: 1. Ann McHenry – Nicky

Class 83 Private Driving: 1. Ashley Brown 2. Anne Brown

Class 84 Young Handlers (Blackford Trophy): 1. Caragh Cochrane 2. Tristan Wallace 3. Ann McHenry - Nicky

Alwyn Armour from Dromara enjoying the atmosphere at Castlewellan Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton