Causeway Coast show for Foyle Hospice

The Causeway Coast Model, Craft and Food Fest is an exciting new event taking place at The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine on Thursday, 3rd August, 2-9pm.

Organised by Alastair Bell who is well known in model tractor circles, this event is aimed at all sections of the family.

The show has several distinct categories - toys and models, local craft, food and displays. Enthusiasts of all ages are sure to find something of interest in the wide range of farm toys and models including some of the latest releases. Cars, buses and trucks, DVDs, fun and novelty items, balloons and face painting will be available.

This event is focussed on raising funds for Foyle Hospice which provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life limiting illnesses while supporting their families and loved ones in the North West of Northern Ireland.

It costs approximately £2.8 million per year to maintain existing services which are free to patients and relatives. Foyle Hospice receives approximately 30% of their annual funding from the Health & Social Care Board. The gap in funding means that they are heavily dependent on grant awarding bodies along with the good will and generosity of the local community. Local financial support comes primarily from many individuals, businesses and support groups, providing almost 70% of annual running costs. Proceeds from Causeway Coast Model, Craft and Food Fest will go towards this valuable work.

Also at the show will be what is believed to be the world’s largest ‘dirty’ model of a JCB Loadall.

In a further scoop for the Causeway Coast Model, Craft and Food Fest, Jake the Tractor has announced that he will be attending this event ‘in person’ to launch his first book - the aptly named Jake The Tractor. In an unusual departure this delightful rhyming story book for young children tells of Jake’s arrival from America to settle on the island of Ireland.

You can get your copy of this unique tractor story signed by the author; Alastair Bell on 3rd August. The book will also be available online at muddyfarmmodels.com

For information contact Alastair on 07732266502 or email info@nationalminitrac.com.