Causeway Food Forum’s first event has the recipe for success

Around 300 people visited Causeway Food Forum’s recent event in Coleraine Town Hall.

‘Nutritious Nosh for Less Dosh’ featured cookery workshops and guidance on growing your own produce.

Eden Branter pictured enjoying her pancakes with fruit at the event in Coleraine Town Hall

There was also a novel opportunity to make fruit smoothies on a specially-adapted bicycle while younger participants enjoyed a fun filled growing activity.

Representatives from forum member organisations including FareShare, Sure Start, North Antrim Community Network, Ballymoney Foodbank, Cook It!, Tesco, Causeway Rural and Urban Network and The Eden Project Communities Big Lunch, were in attendance to provide information on all things food related.

The event was the first to be delivered by the forum which was established earlier this year with the aim of promoting access to affordable healthy food for all.

If you would like to hear more about the work of the forum or to get involved in future activities please call 028 276 60257.