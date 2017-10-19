Cavanagh Free Range Eggs named top poultry farmers

The ‘poultry farmer of the year’ award has been presented to Cavanagh Free Range Eggs Ltd, based in Co Fermanagh.

The award is sponsored by Moy Park.

The business is the brainchild of husband and wife team, John and Eileen Hall, from Newtownbutler.