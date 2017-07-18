Celebrating Valentine’s day in July

It may have been the start of July, but they were really celebrating Valentine’s day at Omagh show, as she claimed the Overall Show Champion title.

After winning Commercial Champion earlier in the day Valentine became unstoppable in every class she entered, winning the Junior Beef animal, Tyrone Championship and the Beef Interbreed.

Reserve champion Richard Powell

It really was a day to remember for the Williamson family.

Reserve champion Commercial went to Richard Powell with his first prize winning store heifer.

Bursting on to the show circuit for the first time this year was Alan Veitch who claimed two first place tickets, first with his baby Limousin heifer and then with his Blue-sired store bullock.

The McCrea family qualified their heifer for the Chris Johnston Breeding Heifer final which takes place on September 2 at the club show.

Alan Veitch's calf class winner

Robert Miller’s day ended on a high with his show team of black heifers claiming the Interbreed pairs and group of three championship.

Robert Millar's group of three