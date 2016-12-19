Centenary silverware at Killead

Killead Ploughing Society’s centenary celebrations reached a climax at its annual dinner and presentation of awards in Templepatrick.

More than 130 people were welcomed to the anniversary event by longstanding society chairman Samuel Pinkerton.

Guests included Northern Ireland Ploughing Association president William King MBE.

“It is a privilege to bring greetings from the association. I was delighted to attend Killead’s centenary match held at the Wallace family’s Ashdale Farm.

“This is a farm recognised for quality grass and milk production, and was a tremendous venue for the occasion,” said Mr King.

“David and Alan provided excellent land for the event, and the ploughing conditions were ideal on the day. It was great to see such a good turnout of ploughmen and spectators, and on behalf of the judges, I would also like to thank the ladies for their hospitality.”

Concluding Mr King said: “Killead Ploughing Society can look back with pride on its great legacy, and may its members continue to be good stewards of the society’s ‘Ploughing Inheritance’.”

The anniversary cake, baked and decorated by Helen Shanks from Dunadry, was cut by Killead Ploughing Society president Norman Erwin and founding committee member Mrs Wiemy Erwin.

Society vice chairman Gerald Erwin thanked the sponsors and everyone who contributed to the success of the centenary celebrations.

The proceeds of the raffle and auction (£744) will be divided evenly between the society’s chosen charities, Friends of the Cancer Centre, and the Cancer Fund for Children.

The awards were presented by Mrs Gloria Wallace.

Award winners include:

Clyde Memorial Cup, for the champion of the field: Brian O’Neill

Centenary Prize, for the champion of the field: Brian O’Neill.

Mobil Oil Co Plaque, for the runner-up to the champion of the field: Thomas Cochrane.

Sam Moore Memorial Cup, for the best turned out tractor and plough: Raymond Clifford.

Centenary prize, for the best work done by a vintage tractor: Ian Simms.

Centenary prize, for the best split openings in the open world style class: David Gill.

Des Wright Cup, for the best opening 12” world style: David Gill.

Gallagher Cup, for the best finish in the world style classes: David Gill.

A Pinkerton Memorial Cup, for the best work by a competitor under 25-years-old: Marc Gamble.

York Street Cup, for the best ins and outs: Ian Simms.

Wilsons Feeds Cup, for the best work by a member of Killead Ploughing Society: Richard Pinkerton.

RA Erwin Memorial Cup, for the youngest ploughman: Ewan Hall

McClelland Cup, for the winner of the 12” world style class: Brian O’Neill.

McGladdery Cup, for the winner for world style reversible class: Thomas Cochrane.

The Gray Contracts Cup, for the winner of the under 25 reversible class: Ryan McCoy.

Don Wright Cup, for the winner of the commercial reversible class: Alan Wallace.

Macrete (Ireland) Perpetual Cup, for the winner of the senior vintage class: Ian Simms.

Simms Cup, for the winner of the vintage trailed class: Mark Taggart.

Killead Ploughing Society Cup, for the winner of the Ferguson class: Raymond Clifford.