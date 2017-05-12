Champion bull sells for 2,500gns

Pedigree bulls attracted strong demand at Holstein NI’s May show and sale, hosted by H A McIlrath and Sons at Kilrea Mart.

Prices peaked at 2,500gns, with auctioneer Mark Stewart confirming that eight lots were traded to average £1,981 each.

Reserve champion was the Watson family's Majestic Micah Acrobat sold for 2,050gns. Included are Chloe Kyle, Grassland Agro, sponsor; and David Perry, Ahoghill, judge. Picture: John McIlrath

Claiming the day’s top price was the pre-sale champion Prehen Saffron PLI £444 from Robbie and Stuart Smith’s herd in Londonderry. Born in January 2016, he is by De Su Penley, and is bred from Prehen Mogul Saskia VG85 who gave 8,445kgs at 4.61% butterfat and 3.07% protein in her second lactation. He sold to McCloskey Farms in Ballymoney

Next best at 2,200gns was Hollybrook Tribune PLI £492, a December 2015 born River Bridge Co-op Troy son bred by Dean McAllister from Ballymoney.

Backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams, he is out of the home-bred Hollybrook Iota Froukje 2 VG85, who gave 10,696kgs at 4.23% butterfat and 3.43% protein in her second lactation.

Buyers were Messrs P and M Connolly from Armoy.

Judge David Perry, Ahoghill, awarded the reserve championship to Majestic Micah Acrobat, a fifteen-month-old entry bred by Ian and Kenny Watson, Macosquin.

Sired by Sully Micah, his dam is Majestic Dover Annette EX who is fresh into her fourth lactation and producing 55kgs daily. He attracted a bid of 2,050gns from W Millar, Coleraine.

Robbie and Stuart Smith’s second placed Prehen Lumiere came under the hammer at 2,000gns, selling to I Wallace from Upperlands, Maghera.

This February 2016 bull was sired by Huijben DG Buick, and is bred from ten generations of VG and EX dams.

Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, realised 1,900gns for the third placed Relough Amsper PLI £480. This Cogent Supershot son was born in January 2016, and is bred from Relough Goldwyn Amy 3 EX90 who gave 15,266kgs at 4.36% butterfat and 3.09% protein in her fourth lactation. He sold to A Gaston from Glarryford.

The McLean family also realised 1,800gns for the honourable mention prize winner Relough Drill ET PLI £478. Sired by Sandy Valley I Penmanship, his dam is Relough Windbrook Danna 2 VG88. Buyer was Barry Barr from Aghadowey.

Holstein NI is indebted to Grassland Agro, represented by Campbell Hume and Chloe Kyle, for its continued sponsorship of the club’s May show and sale at Kilrea.