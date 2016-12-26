Champion leads Dungannon Angus entry at 4,400 guineas

Aberdeen Angus bulls reached a ceiling of 4,400gns at the society’s show and sale in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Sale leader was the male champion Old Glenort Krank R697 TSI+27 SRI+ 36 bred by James Porter who runs 60 pedigree cows at the Gill Hall Estate in Dromore, Co Down. Born in March 2015, he is by the herd’s 14,000gns stock bull The Moss Quebec K027, and out of the home-bred Old Glenort Kathleen M704, a daughter of the 20,000gns Eastfield Fusilier D373.

This bull is no stranger to the showring, having claimed the junior championship ribbons at Balmoral, and the breed’s reserve supreme award at Armagh Show.

Judge Trevor Shortt from Strabane described the champion as an easy winner.

“This is a powerful bull with tremendous breed character and a super head. He has a lovely soft coat, was very well presented, and really caught my eye when he entered the showring.”

After spirited bidding auctioneer Trevor Wylie brought the gavel down, selling to Leo Devine from Strabane.

Next best at 2,900gns was the reserve male champion Bessiebell Evan R641 TSI+19 SRI+26 exhibited by Jack Smyth from Newtownstewart. Sired by the Coneyisland Legend E112 son Cloghogue Evolution, he is bred from Cleenagh Gabby – one of three cows in the herd founded in 2010. This seventeen-month-old bull is in Breedplan’s top 20% for calving ease +1.5, and sold to Mary Harte, Pomeroy.

Trevor Shortt added: ”The reserve champion is a young bull with great potential.”

The second prize winning Old Glenort Vincent R572 TSI+28 SRI+33 came under the hammer at 2,800gns for William Wallace from Dromore. Born in March 2015 he is a son of The Moss Quebec K027, and bred from Old Glenort Victoria G346 – one of nine females in the Co Down herd.

William Wallace said: “We purchased this bull and his dam at last year’s Old Glenort reduction sale in Ballymena. He was shown at Balmoral in May, standing second to today’s sale champion.”

Buyer was William Anderson from Beragh, Co Tyrone.

NI Aberdeen Angus Club chairman Alan Cheney, and wife Lana, from Trillick, realised 2,600gns for the fourth placed Lana Lord Hermes R003 TSI+32 SRI+41. Born in January 2015, and sired by Nightingale Playfair K527, he is bred from the Blackhaugh Easy Papa G728 daughter Lana Lady Haddo M336.

Blackhaugh Easy Papa G728 was also behind the breeding of the fourth placed Lana Maximiliano R894 TSI+29 SRI+44. This June 2015 bull sold at 2,500gns for the Cheney duo.

Freddie Davidson, Banbridge, realised 2,400gns for the first placed Ember Pablo R052 TSI+21 SRI+29. Born in April 2015 he was sired by former stock bull Birches Lord John M052, and is bred from Birches Pearl J794 – one of 12 cows in the herd. This bull won the intermediate class at last year’s breed club calf show in Dungannon.

Females topped at 1,250gns, paid to John Lawrence, Magherafelt, for the reserve female champion Carmean Evelyn R383. This March 2015 heifer was sired by Baronagh Euro A043. She is in-calf to Weeton Evershed R473.

Results from the showring:

Bull, born between 20/01/15 and 24/03/15 – 1, and male champion, James Porter, Old Glenort Krank R697 by The Moss Quebec K027; 2, William Wallace, Old Glenort Vincent R572 by The Moss Quebec K027; 3, Mrs Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Prince David R711 by Rawburn Rugged H861.

Bull, born between 02/04/15 and 03/05/15 – 1, Robert Davidson, Ember Pablo R052 by Birches Lord John M052; 2, Leo Cherry, Tamnaskenny Eko R361 by Netherton Mr Brazilian E377; 3, Freddie Davidson, Ember Lord Jasper R085 by Birches Lord John M052.

Bull, born between 19/06/15 and 21/09/15 – 1, and reserve male champion, Jack Smyth, Bessiebell Evan R641 by Cloghogue Evolution; 2, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Mr Arizona R887 by Wedderlie Net Profit E916; 3, Mr C and Miss K Marshall, Waterloo Endeavour R563 by Carrington Park Time On B7.

Heifer, born between 07/03/15 and 11/07/15 – 1, and female champion, Jack Smyth, Bessiebell Victoria R637 by Carrigroe Fred; 2, and reserve fremale champion, John Lawrence, Carmean Evelyn F383 by Baronagh Euro A043.

Averages: 17 bulls £2,390 (74%).

Auctioneers: Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.