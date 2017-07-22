Charity auction planned for Downpatrick cattle sale

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Downpatrick Co-operative Marketing Ltd a charity auction will follow the Monday Cattle Sale.

The event will take place on Monday 11th September 2017 at 24 Bonecastle Road, Downpatrick, for 6.00pm.

The proceeds from the sponsored items sold in the charity auction will be forwarded to Mainstay DRP in Downpatrick and the commission received from the cattle sale will go towards purchasing a Defibrillator for location at the business.

Mainstay DRP is a local charity providing care and support services for people with a learning disability, their families and carers in Co Down.

They are also celebrating their own 25th anniversary in September.

The Defibrillator will be available for anyone to use, should the need arise while in or near the premises at 24 Bonecastle Road, Downpatrick.

The Monday Cattle Sale has been chosen to celebrate the 25th anniversary in keeping with tradition, in 1992 the opening sale was also a Monday Cattle Sale.

Please come along on the night with family and friends to make this a memorable occasion for all.

Complementary refreshments will be available.

If you are sponsoring an item for the charity auction and would like to be included in the auction catalogue, please forward your name, contact details and brief description of auction item, preferably by post or email on or before Monday 14th August 2017.