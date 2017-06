Richard Beattie’s Barn Dance, in conjunction with Cappagh YFC, attracted a tremendous crowd with over 2,000 people attending.

The dance floor was filled all night with Johnny Brady and Marty Mone playing into the wee small hours.

Pictured at Richard Beattie's Barn Dance are Mr and Mrs Crockett and Mr and Mrs Craig

The evening was a fundraiser for Suicide Aware NI and Chest Heart & Stroke. Final figures of the money raised are to be announced soon.

Richard and his team would like to thanks everyone who came, and all those who assisted in making sure the night was such a success.