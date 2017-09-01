Charity tractor run at Donaghmore

Donaghmore Farmers and Castlecaulfield Young Farmers’ Club have organised a Charity Tractor Run on Sunday 3rd September at 1.00pm from the Torrent Complex, Donaghmore.

This is their second tractor run following on from such an astounding - and noisy -success last year. The two charities benefiting from a fun afternoon for all will be Torrent Buddies and The Hub, Cookstown.

Torrent Buddies are a community group set up to support young children with additional needs and their families in the Cookstown/Dungannon area. The Torrent Complex, Donaghmore provide facilities for various therapies and family days on a regular basis.

The Hub is a centre for people from Cookstown and the surrounding area.

So shake off those Sunday afternoon slumbers and come along to Donaghmore, enjoy the crack, support two great local charities and see some wild well washed tractors of all colours, makes and marques.

To add to the fun for all the family and refreshments will be on hand.