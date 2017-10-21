Charity tractor run at Killylea, Co Armagh

A tractor run planned for Killylea, Co Armagh next weekend will raise funds for three worthy charities.

The event on Saturday, 28th October will feature entertainment by Ritchie Remo from 12pm with the tractor run leaving the village church hall at 2.30pm.

The entry fee is £10 per tractor.

Proceeds from the event will be going to the N.I. Childrens Hospice, Childrens Heartbeat Trust and the N.I. Ambulance.

A raffle and auction will take place during the entertainment.

There will be lots going on throughout the afternoon, something for everybody so arrive early and enjoy the fun.

The 10 mile route will be leaving at 2.30pm.

“This is an event not to be missed with all proceeds going to such great causes,” a spokesperson for the organisers said.