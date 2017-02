There was a great turnout for the annual Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall Committee tractor run.

Vintage tractors joined forces with their modern day counterparts along the 10 mile route of the tractor run.

William, Mervyn ,Trevor and Edward Fegan, with their 1974 Ford 4000 and 1979 Ford 4600 vintage tractors. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.

Photographer Gary Gardiner was in attendance to capture photographs from the event.

CONVOY.....Rathfriland trucker Mervyn Gracey, leads a number of Scania lorries at the annual Sir Henry Wilson Memoral Hall Committee Tractor Run which included a section for vintage and modern trucks. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.

Trevor Cardwell, from Loughbrickland, gets prepared for the start of the Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall Committe Tractor Run, aboard his 1956 Ferguson T20 Diesel. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.

Jo-Anne Dobson,Upper Bann MLA candidate and Councillor Glenn Barr, joined Eugene Convery with his 1969 David Brown 990 Selectamatic and Raymond Fegan, event organiser, before the start of the annual Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall Committee Tractor Run. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.

Maxwell Waddell and friend Rodney Hamilton enjoy the winter sunshine at the annual Sir Henry Wilson Hall Committee Tractor Run. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.

Raymond McLaughlin from Dromara with his 1949 Grey 'Fergie', wait for the start of the Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Committee Tractor Run in aid of Southern Area Hospice, Newry. � Photo: Gary Gardiner.