Charollais rams sell to a top of 780gns

Charollais Rams sold to a top of 780gns at their recent sale in Ballymena. Achieving the top price was the Champion, a Shearling Ram shown by Columb Moran.

Judging the pre-sale classes, sponsored by Masons’s Animal Feeds, was Brian McAllister, who chose his reserve champion from the pen of Derek Bell.

A delighted Derek Bell and his daughter with their Reserve Champion at the Charollais Show and Sale in Ballymena Market with Michael Copeland representing Masons Animal Feeds

Placed first in the early December Ram Lamb Class, this big, well-muscled ram, sired by Cardoonan Rambo, later sold for 480gns.

First place in the late December/January Class went to new breeder Alistair Moore. This stylish ram lamb, sired by Kirkhouse Remo and out of a Beechbrook Dam, later sold to local breeder Matt Taggart for 350gns.

Top pen on the night went to Tommy Fenton, selling to a top of 510gns and averaging 456gns for six.

Ian Goudy placed third in the Shearling Ram Class and sold this strong ram sired by Logis Durno Lightening Strike for 500gns. David Anderson also sold his third prize winning lamb for 500gns, this one a Ballynoe House Playboy Son.

Alistair Moore and daughter with their first prize winning ram at the Charollais Show and Sale in Ballymena Market

David Mawhinney thanked Brian McAllister for stepping in at the last minute to act as judge and Michael Copeland, representing Mason’s Animal Feeds, for their sponsorship.

Results:

Shearling Rams: 1st, Columb Moran, 2nd, Jim Bell, 3rd, Ian Goudy.

Early December Ram Lamb: 1st, Derek Fenton, 2nd, Ian Craig, 3rd, Derek Fenton.

Late December Ram Lamb: 1st, Alistair Moore, 2nd, Ian Craig, 3rd, David Anderson.

Champion: Columb Moran.

Reserve Champion: Derek Bell.

Prices: Columb Moran 780gns, Tommy Fenton 510gns, 480gns, 480gns, 450gns, 420gns. David Anderson 500gns, 400gns 350gns, 350gns 350gns. Ian Goudy 500gns, 420gns. Derek Bell 480gns, 400gns. Columb Moran 400gns. David Mawhinney 350gns. Alistair Moore 350gns.