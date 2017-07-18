Charollais sales get off to a flying start

Charollais sheep 40th birthday celebrations continued with a bang at their Premier Sale in Worcester.

The sale met with a roaring trade with consistently high prices and a great clearance.

There was a strong contingent from Northern Ireland at the sale and they certainly made their presence felt.

A huge buzz of excitement ran through the market when the Show Champion owned by Abbie Moseley entered the sale ring. Sired by Oakchurch Ruben, Knockin Shockin smashed the breed record selling for 25,000gns to Shropshire breeders Robert and Jeanette Gregory. Robert had to beat off bids from all over the UK and Ireland to secure his lot. Afterwards Robert commented that he purchased the ram because of his outstanding qualities of length, width and serious backend and also the fact that he is in the top 5% for Breed Performance.

Other Ram Lambs in this pen sold to 6,000gns, Knockin Smart Arse selling to two Northern Ireland Breeders, Ian Craig and William McAllister.

Recouping some of his outlay on the top priced ram Robert Gregory achieved a top in his pen of 4,200gns for Edstaston Silver Lining sired by Bronwydd Pride of Pembroke, selling to Northern Ireland breeders McConnell brothers for their Hollylodge Flock.

Top prices in the Shearling Rams came from the Loanhad Flock of Gregor and Bruce Ingram, T F Duncan, Co Antrim paying 3,400gns for this strong Rhaeadr Orlando Son.

To mark the 40th anniversary a special sale of females was held on the Friday night. Leading the trade here was a lovely ewe from the Ringclare Flock of the Malcomson Family, selling at 3,000gns to Andrew and Jan Walton, Cheshire. This Gimmer was an ET daughter of Ballyhibbon Lulu purchased from Michael Power for 4,700Euros.

Average prices were up in all sections of the sale with nearly 100% clearance.

Chief Executive, Jonathan Barber commented after the sale: “I am not surprised by the uplift in trade for our breed. All around the UK I have heard nothing but glowing reports from commercial producers on the ability of Charollais Rams to produce fast growing quality lambs and rams that work and last.”

Averages:

25 Shearling Ewes 1104.50gns

3 Senior Rams 525.00gns

30 Shearling Rams 1225.70gns

121 Ram Lambs 1617.00gns

The Northern Ireland Charollais Premier Show and Sale will take place at Dungannon Market on Monday 31st July, show 10am, sale 1pm.