Charollais sheep winners at Balmoral Show

The Lornbrook Flock of Jim Bell, Diane Christie and Trevor Bell once again dominated the Charollais Sheep classes at Balmoral winning five out of seven classes also winning the interbreed shearling ram pairs, interbreed pairs with shearling ram and shearling ewe and also along with Jonathan Aiken’s ewe lamb the interbreed group of three.

This being the 40th anniversary year of the Charollais breed a special anniversary plaque was presented by the society to be awarded to the champion at the major shows.

First class out for the judge Mr Charles Marwood from Yorkshire was the senior ram which saw the Lornbrook Flock placed first, second and third.

The first and second placed rams were both purchased from McConnell Brothers’ Hollylodge Flock.

The Lornbrook Flock claimed the top spot in the shearling ram class with another Hollylodge ram this one sired by Worcester champion Rhaeadr Prospect. Standing second was Arbryn Roberto, a Shamrock Northern Star son shown by Derek Fenton with the third rosette going to the Rockvilla Flock of David and Liz Mawhinney with Wernfawr Rex.

In the senior ewes Lornbrook were once again out in front this time with a Beechview ewe purchased from George and Jason Booth,this one sired by Tullyear Krackerjack.

Lornbrook also took second place with a Sulwood ewe, a Mr McGreggor daughter, bred by Geoff and Carol Watson.

Standing third was Derek Fenton with a Ballyhibbon Kickstart daughter and out of a Cardoonan ewe.

A superb class of shearling Ewes saw the Lornbrook flock once again coming out on top with an ET daughter sired by Rhaeadr Orlando which was purchased privately from the Loanhead Flock of Gregor and Bruce Ingram.

This top class ewe went on to win female champion and overall breed champion.

In second place was a Knockin Paparazzi daughter shown by the Artnagullion Flock of William McAllister, this stylish ewe taking the reserve female championship

Winning first prize in both the ram lamb, and ewe lamb classes were two stylish ET lambs presented by Jonathan Aiken.

Sired by Wernfawr Prospect and out of Carnew Nicky, female champion at the Royal Highland Show three years ago.

Second place in the ram lambs went to Derek Fenton with a Lakeside One Direction Son and third to Drew Cowan with an Oakchurch Royal Ryan son.

Second in ewe lambs was William McAllister with a Riverdale Preacher daughter.

The judge placing Jonathan Aiken third with another Wernfawr Prospect daughter.

Male champion and reserve breed champion was awarded to the shearling ram from the Lornbrook Flock

Reserve male champion, Carnew Shergar, ram lamb shown by Jonathan Aiken

Female champion and overall breed champion, shearling ewe shown by Lornbrook Flock

Reserve female champion shearling ewe shown by William McAllister

Senior ram

1st Trevor Bell XWZ 223

2nd Trevor Bell XWZ 281

3rd Trevor Bell ZHV952

Shearling ram

1st Trevor Bell ZHV 312

2nd Derek Fenton WRF 00371

3rd David Mawhinney XEV937

Senior ewe

1st Trevor Bell PQ253

2nd Trevor Bell YST415

3rd Derek Fenton ZLZ316

Shearling ewe

1st Trevor Bell WNC 15409

2nd William McAllister ZGQ2929

3rd Jim Bell XXK1436

Ram lamb

1st Jonathan Aiken ZJX 803

2nd Derek Fenton ZLZ 821

3rd Drew Cowan QY2446

Ewe lamb

1st Jonathan Aiken ZJX 801

2nd William McAllister ZGQ3165

3rd Jonathan Aiken ZJX805

Group of three

Lornbrook Flock

Male champion

Shearling Ram from the Lornbrook Flock

Reserve male champion

Carnew Shergar, Ram lamb shown by Jonathan Aiken

Female champion

Shearling ewe shown by Lornbrook Flock

Reserve female champion

Shearling ewe shown by William McAllister

Reserve Champion

Shearling ram ZGQ2929

Champion shearling Ewe WNC 15409

There will be a Charollais Sheep open night including trimming demonstration and stock judging at the home of Alister Browne, Ballymoney on Saturday, June 17th (evening), anyone interested very welcome.