Chatham is 2017 Bimeda British Blue herd winners

The Northern Ireland Blue Cattle Club held their annual herd competition recently and was delighted to have Bimeda UK as their sponsors.

The results were presented at their annual charity barbecue at Duncan McDowell’s Farm.

The competition judge was John Killen from Crossgar who judged in two herd categories: Large and small along with individual awards for best brood cow, best bull, best heifer and best calf.

Best brood cow was Springhill Golden Girl (January 2011) owned by J and S Martin from Newtownards.

Best bull was Springhill King Kong (October 2015) owned by J and S Martin from Newtownards.

Best heifer was Springbank Luna (May 2016) owned by Ivan and Corrina Gordon from Kilkeel.

Best calf was Ballykeel Matilta (April 2017) owned by Daniel Rogers from Ballymartin, Newry.

John was very impressed with all the calves within the competing herds indicating there would be some great competitions between them in the future.

The small herd winner was Killinchy Woods owned by Sam Robinson and Sons from Crossgar followed by the Greenfield Herd owned by Basil Dougherty from Kircubbin and then the Drumboy Herd owned by Oliver McCann from Castlewellan.

The large herd winner was the Chatham Herd owned by J M Morrison and Son from Armoy followed by the Springhill Herd owned by J and S Martin from Newtownards.

Overall best herd was awarded to the Chatham Herd owned by J M Morrison and Son from Armoy. Overall reserve was awarded to the Springhill Herd owned by J and S Martin from Newtownards.

John thanked the NI Blue Cattle Club for asking him to judge this prestigious competition. He thoroughly enjoyed visiting the competing herds and was greatly impressed with the animals.

Basil Dougherty, the NI Blue Cattle Club Chairman concluded the formalities with thanking the sponsors Bimeda UK for their support, the judge John for his assistance, and Duncan McDowell for the venue.

