Cheffins to sell Gary Cooper classic and vintage collection

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, is due to sell a collection of over 100 classic and vintage tractors, 35 classic commercials and a series of modern vehicles and trailers, on behalf of Gary Cooper, son of the well-known founder of haulage company, Derek Cooper Transport Ltd.

The Gary Cooper Collection will go under the hammer on the 30th of September at the Derek Cooper haulage yard in Risby, just outside of Bury St Edmunds.

Amongst the classic commercials are two 1971 Atkinson models which are fully liveried and have taken part in a series of rallies which have estimates of �14,000 and �15,000 apiece

Key lots within the collection include four Field Marshall tractors dating from the 1940s and 1950s which have estimates from £8,000 to £20,000. In addition there is a rare 1969 International McCormick 523 classic tractor which has been well-restored and is a recent show winner.

Two other key lots include a Marshall Model M dating from the late 1930s and an early 1970s Roadless B-450 which are expected to make £18,000 and £10,000 respectively.

There is also a 1949 ERF 56TS Chinese 6-wheel commercial which has been fully restored and a 1963 Ford Thames Trader 4-wheel tipper. These have estimates of £16,000 and £12,000 respectively.

Bill King, chairman, Cheffins comments: “Gary Cooper is an avid collector who purchased a series of classic and vintage tractors and commercials from us and other sources over the years.

“Following the family’s decision to let the haulage yard at Risby, they are now taking steps to disperse of the collection. Many of these interesting machines have been regulars at vintage shows and rallies and we expect them to draw significant interest from across the region and further afield.”

The Cheffins commercial property team is currently offering the haulage yard to let. The site extends to over 2.65 acres and includes two modern warehouses of 12,000 square feet each, a fitted vehicle workshop, a two storey office and a large yard with parking.

The sale will take place on the 30th September at the Derek Cooper haulage yard at Risby, near Bury St Edmunds. For more information please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.

The full catalogue can be found at http://machinerysales.cheffins.co.uk/m/view-auctions/info/id/80/