Cheffins to sell rare collection of 23 International tractors

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, is due to sell one of the most important collections of vintage International tractors in the firm’s April Vintage Sale.

The Dave Boyles International Collection will go under the hammer on the 22nd April, and is expected to generate in excess of £80,000.

There will be 23 International tractors offered, many of which are rare models.

Leading the way will be some unusual four-wheel drive conversions of standard tractors by makes such as County and Roadless as well as an uncommon example of a ‘Snoopy’ tractor.

One of the stellar lots will be the International 614 with Roadless front axle conversion.

This is the rarest tractor in the collection and it is believed to be one of only five examples of the model ever built.

It is expected to make in the region of £12,000-£14,000.

Oliver Godfrey, director, Cheffins commented: “Dave Boyles from Lincolnshire is well-known on the vintage tractor circuit and he has decided to cash in his pension and offer these rare and exciting tractors to the open market.

“We are thrilled to be involved in the sale of the collection and expect a number of machines to sell for top prices.

“The International 3588 ‘Snoopy’ is likely to generate a good deal of attention and we will be interested to see how well this sells, bearing in mind we have only sold one of these examples in the past 10 years.”

Key lots include:

* 1969 International 523 4wd, fully restored and a rare tractor to auction. est. £8,000-£10,000

* 1969 International 634 All-Wheel Drive, original condition, one of the more well-known IH conversions. est. £8,000-£10,000

* International 3588 ‘Snoopy’ impressive 4wd tractor, uncommon and Cheffins has only sold one in the last 10 years est. £8,000-£10,000

* International 614 with Roadless front axle conversion. The rarest tractor in the collection, believed only 5-6 made est. £12,000-£14,000

* 1968 International 634 Roadless front axle conversion. Another uncommon example est. £8,000-£10,000

Lots are still being consigned for the April Vintage Sale.

The sale will take place on the 22nd April at Cheffins Machinery Sale Ground, Sutton, Ely, CB6 2QT.

For more information please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.