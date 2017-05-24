Chief Constable calls for public to remain alert

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton has urged the Northern Ireland public to be alert and report suspicious activity in the wake of the bomb attack in Manchester.

He also confirmed that police presence would be increased around key areas of the province.

In the last 24 hours Prime Minister Theresa May has reported that the threat level across the UK has increased from severe to critical level.

Commenting on the local Policing response to the increased international terrorist threat, the Chief Constable said: “This critical threat level (when an attack is expected imminently) also applies to Northern Ireland.

“In response to this increased threat I have reviewed our operational profile. The public will see an increased police presence at iconic sites, our transport networks and where large numbers of people congregate.

“Op Temperer, the military deployment in response to the Manchester attacks will not apply here.

“In addition, it has been well documented that the current threat level from violent dissident republicans across Northern Ireland is ‘severe’. This remains the case.

“Events in Manchester are at the forefronts of all our minds. We send our thoughts and our sympathy to those who have lost loved ones and to the injured. We also send our support to the people of Manchester and to the police officers and staff at Greater Manchester Police.

“The PSNI will continue to do all we can operationally to keep people safe , however, I would ask the public, as always, to remain vigilant and alert to any suspicious activity and report anything untoward to police”.