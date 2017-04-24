Child Safety on Farms poster competition launched

The new chairman of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland, Derek Martin, has launched this year’s annual HSENI’s “Be aware kids – Child safety on farms” poster competition at St Colmcille’s Primary School, Claudy.

Farm safety, particularly issues surrounding children on farms is a key priority for all of us. Through this competition, HSENI want to raise awareness for children living and playing on farms, making all farms safer places therefore reducing work-related accidents which can lead to injuries or even fatalities amongst children.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Martin said: “The safety of children on farms remains a key focus for HSENI, and through this competition we can raise the profile amongst the farming community, particularly over the summer months.

“HSENI will be inviting entries from primary schools across Northern Ireland, and we want pupils to be inventive, creative and imaginative. We are looking for the children to give us their views as to what they think are dangers on farms through their eyes.

“Sadly, three young children have died in accidents on our farms in the last five years, so it is vital that we get our message across that we must make our farms safe places for our children and their families to live, work and play on.”

All the pupils have to do is to draw an A3 picture, using the template at www.hseni.gov.ukhighlighting the dangers of living on, or playing on a farm. They can choose what to draw from the following six categories: farm animals; tractors; falling objects; drowning; safety of older farmers; farm machinery.

The closing date for entries to the competition will be Friday, June 30. The prizes will be in the form of a gift card.

The schools associated with the overall winner in each category will receive a cheque for £150.