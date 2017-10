Former Dromore High School head girl Claire Beckett is the ‘young farmer/student of the year 2017’.

The award is sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

From a very young age Claire has had a strong passion for agriculture, in particular dairy farming, first stimulated from growing up on the family dairy farm of 140 pedigree Holstein cows.