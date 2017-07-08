Claraghbridge Vintage Club presentation to NI Hospice

A presentation evening was held in Oasis Centre on June 30th to the NI Hospice with members of the Claraghbridge Vintage Club and the Cunningham family.

A road run took place on May 28th from the Oasis Centre with all types of vehicles polished up for this special event by their proud owners.

This event was in support of the NI Hospice for their good work in the community and for their help to a friend of members of the club.

The club would like to thank everyone who supported this event or helped in any way to make this a huge success with £2,500 donated to the NI Hospice.

To date the club has donated over £60,000 to various charities, from the support on road runs and the annual show day which is on July 29th, 2017 in the usual venue. Your support on this day helps to raise funds for selected charities.