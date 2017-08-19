Closing date approaching for Agricultural Business (Level II)

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) Course is currently open for enrolments and will close at 4.00pm on Thursday 24 August 2017.

The classes will begin in early October and run weekly for 20 weeks. All of the classes will be based in one of the three CAFRE Campuses – Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen. Classes will be sector based – Dairying, beef, sheep, crops, arable/commercial horticulture and poultry.

You can book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website at www.cafre.ac.uk/young-farmers-payment-regional-reserve/. A range of evenings, Monday to Thursday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Therefore, it is important that you book early to ensure you get the training event which best suits your needs. The cost of the course is £150.00, payable to CAFRE Finance Administration at Greenmount Campus by Thursday 24 August 2017. Further details about how to pay the course fee will be provided when you book your place.

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) qualification meets the agricultural training eligibility requirements for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme. Enrolments received after 4pm on 24 August 2017 may not be eligible for entry to the 2017/18 course. If you require any assistance when booking a place on this training, you can call CAFRE Industry Training Administration on 028 9442 6880 or by emailing Industry.TrainingAdmin@daera-ni.gov.uk.