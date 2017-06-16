Closing date set for sale of £8m farm portfolio

A closing date for best and final offers has been set for the Easter Ross farms portfolio of Shandwick Mains, Wester Rarichie and Castlecraig, which is valued at almost £8.5m.

Interested parties have to make their offers by noon on Thursday 13 July 2017.

The highly prized and rare collection of coastal, arable and livestock farms is on the market for offers over £8,425,000 and is one of the biggest farm sales in Scotland for many years.

The farms, owned by a partnership of four brothers, were launched to the market in early May and have attracted widespread interest.

Andrew Rettie, Chairman of Strutt & Parker’s business in Scotland, states: “There has been considerable interest in the farms. Many people have viewed them already and still more are booked to do so. The best course of action now is to go to a closing date for best and final offers, which gives all interested parties an equal opportunity to bid.”

Situated near Tain in the favoured climate of the Moray Firth, the farms extend to 2,397 acres and are being offered for sale as a whole; as three individual farms; or 13 sub-lots.

The farming enterprises run over the three units include 300 suckler cows plus followers, 1,400 breeding ewes and arable crops. The progeny of the livestock are sold under a number of premium brands such as Mey Selections while the partners are members of Highland Grain Limited, a farmer-owned co-operative.

The farms occupy a coastal position in the Fearn Peninsula of Easter Ross. Key features include highly productive farmland, a favourable climate, about 6km of coastline and the diversity of agricultural enterprises in operation.