Clydesdale Bank confirmed as main sponsor of Scotland’s Beef Event 2017

Clydesdale Bank has been confirmed as main sponsor of Scotland’s biennial national beef event which is set to attract thousands of beef farmers from all over the country to the Borders in June.

Scotland’s Beef Event 2017 is being hosted by Douglas and Kelda Stewart, and their family, at Fans, Earlston, Berwickshire, on Thursday, June 8, and is being organised by a local committee under the chairmanship of Sion Williams, farm manager at Bowhill Estate, on behalf of the Scottish Beef Association.

David Hannon, Clydesdale Bank area manager agri and commercial for South Scotland and North Cumbria

Adopting the theme “Beef Up Your Profits”, the focus of the one-day event will be on technical efficiency to help beef producers ensure the long-term sustainability of their businesses.

“We are delighted to have Clydesdale Bank as main sponsor for what is the leading event for the beef industry in Scotland,” said Mr Williams. “The bank has always been a key player in Scottish agriculture and continues to give the industry strong support in these uncertain times.”

SBA chairman, Neil McCorkindale, welcomed the bank’s sponsorship which would enable the association to mount a first-class event for the beef industry in Scotland.

“The support of the Clydesdale Bank as main sponsor is very much appreciated and the local organising committee in the Borders must be congratulated on securing the support of the bank and other sponsors,” said Mr McCorkindale. “We are extremely fortunate to have such an excellent venue as Fans and the enthusiastic participation of the Stewart family as host farmers.”

Clydesdale Bank area manager agri and commercial for South Scotland and North Cumbria, David Hannon, said Scotland’s Beef Event 2017, was a truly major event for the beef industry and he urged all beef producers to make every effort to attend.

“We are delighted to again be supporting this important biennial event, having experienced the technical and professional excellence of the 2015 programme and having already seen the quality of producer and business involvement lined up for 2017,” said Mr Hannon.

“As the beef industry approaches the UK and EU changes of the next few years, it is vital that producers focus on the parts of their business which they can influence personally, whatever political and economic decisions are taken. That will include sourcing the best breeding stock, implementing efficient production and marketing systems and maintaining close awareness of consumer requirements.

“Clydesdale Bank believes Scotland’s Beef Event 2017 will make an enormous contribution to farm business knowledge and enterprise, with the host farm being a prime example of the degree of excellence which we also see being followed by our most successful farming customers.”

Additional sponsors confirmed so far include Scotbeef, Quality Meat Scotland, Almins, DLF Seeds and Science, Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society and Scottish Borders Council.

Fans is a tenanted farm on the Mellerstain Estate and base for an extensive beef and arable enterprise extending to 2000 acres and including a commercial suckler herd of 400 Aberdeen-Angus cows crossed with Aberdeen-Angus bulls and all progeny finished on the farm.

“The beef enterprise is an excellent example of an integrated mixed farming business based on home-grown feeding and the utilisation of farm yard manure for the growing of cereals and potatoes,” said Mr Williams. “The high standard of technical efficiency being achieved in producing a high quality beef product, in terms of health, fertility, animal performance, output and meeting market requirements, makes Fans the ideal venue for this year’s Scottish beef event.”

Other features of the day will include a farm tour, trade stands, breed society exhibits, demonstrations, grassland management and seminar. The event will be opened by the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Connectivity, Fergus Ewing.

Full details of sponsorship and trade stand opportunities available from the event organiser, Ms Natalie Cormack, Dairy Cottage, Tower Road, Ayton, Berwickshire, TD14 5QX. Tel: 01890 781 006. Mob: 07712 623669. E-mail: natalie.cormack@btconnect.com