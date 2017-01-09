Co Down butchers a cut above the rest

A family run business from Co Down has been crowned ‘Best Butchers in Ireland’ at the Butchery Excellence Ireland Annual Awards.

Cunningham Butchers which is close to celebrating its 100th anniversary in the town of Kilkeel, employs over 50 members of staff and recently renovated its premises - opening a new bistro and fresh food hall - following investment support from First Trust Bank.

Three generations of the Cunningham family is pictured outside the newly expanded premises of Cunningham Butchers in Kilkeel. The family run firm was recently crowned 'Best Butchers in Ireland' at the Butchery Excellence Ireland Annual Awards.

The butchery is one of only a handful of stores that boasts a Himalayan Salt Chamber for dry-ageing beef with the company also offering customers over 1,000 different products all sourced from the family’s farm or purchased from local farmers and suppliers.

The judges applauded Cunningham’s commitment to industry leading standards with Chef Judge Sean Owens saying: “This butchers is simply a cut about the rest and has class written all over it. Their shop is a shining example of how a modern Irish butcher shop should operate – it is a great retailing outlet.”