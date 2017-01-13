Co Down hounds at Ballynahinch

The Co Down hounds met at Ballynahinch on Boxing day.

Sam Wilson, from the Ramery Inn, kindly provided the stirrup cup with a large number of riders all eagerly anticipating the day ahead of them.

Hunters and horses were led by huntsman Ian Donoghue and the hounds, negotiating a mixture of cross country and natural fences.

Co Down hounds would like to express their thanks to all those that helped, and to all the local farmers and land owners who very kindly allowed the riders across their land, making the drag hunt an enjoyable outing.