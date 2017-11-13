Co Fermanagh members take a trip to Romania

A group of Fermanagh farmers and friends have returned from a study tour to Romania, one of the biggest of the Eastern European countries which joined the EU in 2007.

The study tour, organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union in Fermanagh and Travel Solutions, travelled through the diverse landscape – large open fields of maize, lucerme, sweet corn and grazing from the city of Bucharest climbing up the mountains to Brasov.

Members visiting a sheep farm

They travelled to Rotbav to visit a dairy farm (including sheep cheese production) in its fifth generation. It has 100 dairy cows, 1,500 sheep, 12 race horses, a pension, sheep butchery and a distillery.

Afterwards they travelled through the Carpathian Mountains, home to brown bears, wolves and lynxes; where skiiers descend in winter. They visited the old town of Brasov and enjoyed a guided tour through one of the oldest towns of Siebenbuergen.

They went to Harman to visit a large dairy farm with three Lely robots, a processing site that also delivers to bigger regional dairies.

They also travelled to Vulcan to visit a large Simmental beef farm (500 heads, 350 for fattening). The family guided farm includes a modern broiler farm and a restaurant with a pension in Bran. A tour to Bran Fortress (commonly known as Dracula’s castle) followed.

The itinerary also included a visit to Agroindustriala Pantelimon, the most famous dairy farm in Romania (600 Holstein cows with average production of 6000 litres/day).

Fermanagh UFU tour ended with a guided tour of the capital city of Bucharest taking in its iconic Palatul Parlamentului Government building; Eastern Orthodox Stavropoleos Church and its 15th century Curtea Veche Palace.

Friday, 17th November, 2017: Annual dinner dance at 8pm in Killyhevlin Hotel, please contact the group office for tickets.

Thursday, 7th December, 2017: Group visit to CAFRE Greenmount facilities, bus leaving Enniskillen Mart at 9.15am, please contact group office to book your place.

Monday, 8th January 2018: UFU president’s road show at 8pm in Killyhevlin Hotel.