Co-Op extends British Lamb Farming Group

Convenience retailer, the Co-op, has widened its Lamb Farming Group as part of its commitment to providing 100% fresh British lamb all year round.

The extended offering, which encompasses its Cambrian Lamb Group, now includes a total of 32 farms from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the Midlands and the South West of England, who will work collectively to ensure the availability of high-quality British lamb 365 days of the year.

Placing a sharp focus on animal welfare, environmental impact and farm efficiency, the Co-op’s Lamb Farming group also forms part of the retailer’s strategy to create long-term relationships with its agricultural partners, as well as sustainable and transparent supply chains.

The move coincides with the Co-op switching all of its fresh lamb and bacon to 100% British which, as of 1st May, made it the only UK retailer to sell all British fresh, own-brand beef, chicken, pork, lamb, bacon, sausages and turkey.

Cath Bennett, Co-op’s Agriculture Manager for Beef and Lamb, said: “We know that our customers and members want to support the British farming industry, as well as enjoy the very best quality home-reared lamb, and we’re delighted to be able to give them the ability to buy with absolute confidence.”