Co Tyrone farmer fined due to safety failings

A Co Tyrone farmer has been fined £1,000 plus court costs at Dungannon Crown Court after an incident involving a 14 year old casual employee.

Mr Charles Elkin, a farmer, of Mullagharn Road, Omagh, pleaded guilty of failing to maintain safe conditions on his farm after a 14 year old worker was found unconscious in a tractor that was mixing slurry inside a farm building.

The 14 year old had been asked to stay in the tractor while the slurry was being mixed and to switch the tractor off if it started to overheat.

The dangers of mixing slurry are well known in the farming industry, and this particular incident could easily have been avoided if the published safe system of work had been followed.

HSENI Inspector Anne Cassidy, said: “Too many fatal incidents have occurred over recent years involving slurry mixing. Following the slurry mixing code can prevent accidents and save lives. Once mixing starts everyone should get out and stay out for at least 30 minutes.

“In this case the farmer failed to follow the accepted advice, placing a young and inexperienced employee at significant risk from exposure to the potentially deadly gas produced during mixing. This incident was easily preventable.”