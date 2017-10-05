Coast and country ‘Super Spud Tour’

Potato lovers will be able to learn more about the heritage of this popular vegetable this Friday.

A new guided tour has been launched as a new collaboration with the Northern Ireland Potato Festival 2017 at the beautiful location of the Giants Causeway.

This guided tour by luxury coach will showcase some of the best local produce the Causeway Coastal Route has to offer, with the humble spud being the star attraction! Sit back, relax and savour the flavours that make this area and the award-winning produce so unique.

The tour will be making a series of stops along the beautiful Causeway Coastal route with each one celebrating our potato breeding and growing heritage. These will include stops with potato growers and producers, a themed lunch at one of the area’s most iconic attractions and an opportunity to enjoy a delicious cocktail featuring Ireland’s first potato distilled vodka!

Guests will be collected at 10.30am at The Causeway Hotel, you will have the chance to sample local food and drinks at each stop so please come hungry! Guests will then be brought back to The Causeway Hotel where they can then join in with a special community evening event to launch the NI Potato Festival.

Please contact Wendy; causewayfoodie@gmail.com with your booking details and any special requirements or call +44 (0) 7912 408 256. You can also book online www.causewaycoastfoodietours.com