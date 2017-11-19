Cogent extends bull line-up to dairy farmers

Cogent Breeding has further extended its comprehensive line-up of bulls to the Northern Ireland dairy farmer.

Cogent has always been recognised for exceptional quality bulls that are value for money.

This Autumn’s offering is no exception, with a diverse selection of superior genetics available. Cogent’s Northern Ireland Regional Manager, Ashley Fleming, commented: “We have identified a selection of bulls which should cover all breeding requirements, and have offered them at an exceptional value for money in both conventional and sexed semen.”

This week Cogent would like to feature three more of their Special Offer selection;

GLAMOUR BOGHILL COOPER

Cooper is an extremely balanced breeding bull, he produces medium sized cows with excellent mammary systems, as well as delivering +535kgs for milk with 55kgs of fat and protein improvement. In terms of health traits, he delivers the right numbers for fertility, mastitis, cell count, condition score, and milking speed.

EKKEL SINGSTAR

Singstar has a pedigree that spells out many qualities, a Superman son from a show-winning VG89 Mogul cow. His dam is every dairyman’s dream, she is medium sized, wide chested, wide rumped and has an udder which would please any discerning cow man. These strong characteristics are seen in Singstar’s linear, with chest width, rump width, and high wide rear udders. Singstar will deliver high production with good weights of fat and protein.

DG BRODY RDC

High milk, high type, exceptional fertility and a high PLI index are the traits that sum up this exceptional sire. Brody has the backing of an internationally recognised cow family which, along with his attractive sire stack makes him one of the key bulls this year in the Cogent line-up. Brody will breed medium sized cows with exceptional udders, that are highly fertile and carry condition. Brody will produce the ideal modern dairy cow.

DG ALBERO ELLIOT

Elliot is one of Cogent’s elite sires that enjoys global demand. With over 1000kgs of milk, level components at 75.1kgs, good health traits, and improvement for SCC, lifespan, and fertility make him a top-class bull. Add that to a very balanced linear, and it’s not hard to see why he is such a stand-out character. Rumps will be wide and sloping, udders will be exceptional, and legs and feet are expected to be close to ideal, with excellent locomotion.