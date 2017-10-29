Cogent leading the way with elite Red and White Sires

Traditionally, the Red and White Holstein breed has been seen as genetically inferior when compared to the Black and White population.

However, over recent years, and with the genetic advancement brought about with the widespread use of genomics, the red and white breed has seen a significant advancement in quality.

So much so that, the top bulls in the red and white breed are able to compete with the black and white bulls, giving red and white breeders the opportunity to drive up herd profitability.

Cogent Breeding is leading the way in Red and White genetic procurement, proudly offering a range of Red and White bulls that can make significant impacts to herd profitability.

Leading the line is the number 1 PLI bull in the Red and White breed, R DG Aladdin Red at £622 PLI. Aladdin Red carries all the attributes that the UK farmer is looking for, Milk (611kgs), good components, exceptional udder health (-29 SCC, and -4 Mastitis) and very good calving ease (+0.8). When it comes to type, Aladdin Red is as balanced as they come, offering strength and dairyness in combination. Expect wide, sloping rumps and exceptional udders on the Aladdin Red daughters.

“Sales of Aladdin Red have gone through the roof since his launch in August due to his all round commercial appeal for Red and White and Black and White breeders alike,” explains Ashley Fleming, Regional Sales Manager for Cogent. “He really does tick all the boxes, something we have not seen in a Red and White sire for a long time,” he continues.

Other breed leading, Red and White sires that are also part of the Cogent line up are numerous, with headline figures for the health trait specialist, Caps DG Apple Pie Red who combines high type (2.6) genetics with huge improvements for fertility (13.2) and Lifespan (0.7). Mr Blondin Pickfish Red is another popular sire who offers huge improvements for Milk (+845kgs) and Type (2.2).

When it comes to Red Carrier sires, again Cogent leads the way with chart topping sires like Endco Argo RC (£716 PLI and 2.56 Type Merit) and popular maternal brothers DG Brody RC (£629 PLI and 2.70 Type Merit) and Drakkar Barbican RC (£532 PLI and 2.85 Type Merit) amongst many others.

“The key to long term herd improvements is selecting for traits that mean the most to your farming situation,” continues Ashley. “We are delighted to be able to offer such an abundant range of Red and RC sires to our customers, making sure that we are able to make a genuine impact on farm profitability.”

Further details are available on all the Cogent Bulls from any of the local sales advisors or from Regional Sales Manager Ashley Fleming, mobile no 07775561823.