Comber Farmers’ Market to celebrates baking

With the ‘Great British Bake Off’ back on air, on Thursday 7th September Comber Farmers’ Market will celebrate ‘Bread and Baking’ at the popular artisan food event.

Every month at Comber Farmers’ Market you will find a delicious and delectable selection of freshly make bread and baked goods with sodas and farls hot of the griddle from the Krazi Baker, a range of breads and sweet treats from Mangetout Deli, a variety of sourdough loaves from Go Yeast, home-baked biscuits and traybakes from Farm House Treats, focaccia and scones from the Poachers Pocket Deli and Linda’s Original Sticky Toffee Pudding.

The perfect accompaniment for the baked goods comes from the rest of the market with meats, jams, chutneys, tapenade and hummus.

Also on offer from the market’s local producers is fresh fish, granola, chocolate and mallows, flowers and plants, fruit and veg, iced coffee, cheese, fresh jersey milk ad free range eggs.

As well as having the very best fresh produce from across Northern Ireland at the award-winning artisan food event, Comber Farmers’ Market is a great morning out where visitors can meet new people and talk to the friendly bunch of traders before enjoying a morning tea in St Mary’s Church.

As the popularity of Comber Farmers’ Market grows, the town is quickly becoming one of Northern Ireland’s top food destinations, ‘The Home of Great Taste’.

Held in St Mary’s Church car park of Comber Square the first Thursday of every month from 9am to 1.30pm, Comber Farmers’ Market is well worth a visit.

Car parking is available in nearby public car parks, at Parkway on Killinchy Street and the car park of 1st Comber Presbyterian on High Street.

Find out more about the popular monthly food event at www.combermarket.co.uk or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.