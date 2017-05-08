Come and see the new Farm Safety Partnership advert at Balmoral 2017

At this year’s Balmoral Show, the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is again highlighting health and safety issues facing the farming community.

In promoting a “health and safety village” feel, the joint stand will offer a wide range of information and advice for farmers, and their families, to help them stay safe and healthy on the farm.

Farming is a highly rewarding industry, but it has many risks. It remains the riskiest industry in Northern Ireland, at Balmoral we are continuing our emphasis on farm health and farm safety, helping farmers to be aware of the dangers and take action to protect themselves and their families.

The stand will also include promotional displays from the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health NI (IOSH), and Girlguiding Ulster, who have been involved in promoting child farm safety.

The highlight at the stand will be the launching of the new Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) farm safety advertisement.

As part of the ongoing Stop and Think SAFE campaign, the advert highlights the need for caution when working with animals on the farm.

The advertisement features the possible aftermath of a farmer injured by the mother of a newborn calf.

The advertisement reinforces the need for farmers to be vigilant when working with livestock and the message is “Plan an escape route and never turn your back on a cow around calving”.

Throughout the show HSENI will also continue to focus on farm safety through the “Make sure he comes home for tea” message, as well as running practical demonstrations on chainsaw usage and maintenance.

There will also be two competitions running on the stand this year aimed at different age groups, with some great Lego and Siku prizes to be won.

Speaking ahead of the show, HSENI Chief Executive and FSP Chairman Keith Morrison said: “Farming is a highly rewarding industry, but it has many risks. It remains the riskiest industry in Northern Ireland, at Balmoral we are continuing our emphasis on farm health and farm safety, helping farmers to be aware of the dangers and take action to protect themselves and their families. I am delighted we will be working closely again with Farm Safety Partners and Affiliates to promote safety and health on all our farms.

“This year we have the added bonus of launching a new safety advert focusing on the ‘A - animals’ aspect of the well known SAFE campaign. The advert carries the message ‘Plan an escape route and never turn your back on a cow around calving’ and it concentrates on the issue of working with animals, particularly calving and the risks involved. The advert will be launched on the first day of the show with a number of viewings over the four days of the show.

“All too often accidents happen on our farms which are preventable, so we want to continue to raise awareness for everyone working on or visiting a working farm. HSENI wants you to come and talk to us about how to make our farms safer places for farmers and their families, and about what else can be done to raise the profile of dangers and health issues within the farming community.”

Also at the stand, qualified nurses from the Farm Families Health Checks Programme screening van will be offering free health checks, which take approximately 15 minutes, and cover:

* blood pressure

* weight and body mass index (BMI)

* cholesterol

* mental well-being

* diabetic risk

* cardiovascular risk

The health checks also look at your lifestyle and, where relevant, you will receive advice tailored for you about smoking, healthy eating, physical activity and alcohol consumption.

You will also receive a copy of your results, and with your consent, a copy can be sent to your GP.

Rural Support will be providing information on its services which help to address a number of issues that can cause added pressure for farmers, including:

* stress and anxiety associated with increasing levels of debt

* farming paperwork

* physical and mental health concerns

* severe weather

* changing family circumstances

The Balmoral Show runs from 10 to 13 May 2017 at Balmoral Park, situated at Maze Long Kesh - off the M1, close to Lisburn. The HSENI/Farm Families Health Checks Programme/Rural Support will be at stand C45, near the sustainable village.

To find out more about the ‘Stop and Think SAFE’ campaign, or general farming health and safety issues in Northern Ireland, please contact the HSENI helpline on: 0800 0320 121, visit: www.hseni.gov.uk or follow us on: Twitter @Hsenigov.

For more information about the Farm Families Health Checks Programme, please phone: 028 2563 5573 or email: doreen.bolton@northerntrust.hscni.net.

For more information about Rural Support please contact the helpline on: 0845 606 7 607 or visit: www.ruralsupport.org.uk or follow us on: Twitter@RuralSupport.