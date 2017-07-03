Commercial beef heifer carries the day at Omagh Show

The Williamson family from Benburb had a day-out to remember at Omagh Show on Saturday past.
Their very choice cross-bred heifer was awarded the Supreme Championship of the event, having won the Inter-Breed Beef and Commercial Beef titles earlier in the day. It’s not often that a commercial beef animal gets the nod over an Inter Breed dairy Championship in a head-to-head, which was the case at Omagh on Saturday past.
The dairy cow in question was Priestland PS James Rose, owned by the McLean family, from Bushmills. She calved in February of this year for the fourth time. Last weekend’s show saw her win a third Dairy Inter-Breed title of the season, having previously come up tops at Ballymena and Ballymoney. The cow is currently giving 58L of milk per day.
“We have had a great start to the showing year,” confirmed Iain McLean.
“All of our stock performed extremely well at Ballymena and Ballymoney. Thankfully, we have managed to follow this up with an equally good performance today at Omagh.”
Tremendous crowds were the order of the day at the Omagh venue. Show Society Chairman Tommy Harkin described this year’s event as one of the best on record.
“Livestock numbers were excellent across all the various classes,” he said.
“Sheep entries continue to improve with each year that passes and we had a tremendous turnout of both beef and dairy cattle. We can’t ask for anything more than this.”
Meanwhile Omagh Show’s Inter-Breed Sheep judge, Ken Fletcher, described his champion as the most perfect example of a Lanark Blackface ewe lamb that he had ever set eyes on. The Scotsman went on to describe her as an animal with ‘film star qualities’, adding: “She has everything: great poise, tremendous skin and a fleece to die for.
“The lamb was the best amongst a tremendous turnout of sheep for the show. A number of the classes were exceptional in terms of the quality of stock taking part. These included the Inter Breed Group of Three final and, of course, the Inter Breed individual championship.
“This is a great time of the year to show sheep. Both ewes and lambs look particularly well. From what I could see today, Northern Ireland’s sheep industry is in excellent heart.”
The champion ewe lamb is owned by Patrick and Veronica Fullerton, from Draperstown.
“We bought the mother in Scotland last year. She was in-lamb at the time,” said Veronica.
“This was her first show outing. And, obviously, we are delighted with the result. We think she has tremendous breeding potential for the future.”
Cups and trophies:
Ernest McIlwaine Cup, best agricultural horse: G.Tanner.
Molly Hughes Memorial Trophy, best agricultural gelding or mare: T. Mills.
Cattle
Champion of Champions, overall cattle champion in dairy and beef breeds: K and S Williamson.
McLarnon’s Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship: McLean family with “Priestland 5235 PS Janes Rose.”
Dairy champions
Excelsior Cup, champion dairy cow in show: McLean family.
Dynamis Homeopathic Medicine Cup, best pair of dairy cows.
ABN Challenge Cup, champion Holstein: McLean family.
Holstein Society, championship award: McLean family.
Derek Dunn Memorial Trophy, junior Holstein champion: S. Gunn.
Jersey Cattle Society Special, best cow or heifer: Kenneth Hawkes.
Beef champions
Danske Bank Special Beef Prize: K and S Williamson.
Frank Mullan Memorial Trophy: K and S Williamson.
Ulster Bank Beef championship: K and S Williamson.
Silver Cup, best Aberdeen Angus in show: A. Parke.
Craig Cup, best Aberdeen Angus animal of opposite sex to champion: S. J. Smyth.
William F. Porter Memorial Trophy, best Aberdeen Angus animal bred by NI exhibitor: A. Parke.
Dooley Cup, best bull or heifer calf: A. Parke.
Silver Cup, best Hereford: M.L.Moore.
Crawford & Wilson Memorial Cup, best Hereford in Show: M.L.Moore.
William Watson Memorial Cup, best Hereford bull calf: M.L.Moore.
Bibby Cup, best Hereford heifer: R. M. Richmond.
Irish Hereford Breeders’ Association Cup, best Hereford bull in Show: M.L.Moore.
Walter Shortt Cup, champion Charolais: S. J. Smyth.
Robert Smyth and Sons Cup, best Charolais in show, opposite sex to champion: S.Hunter.
Glencurry Cup, best one or two years old heifer: O. Kerrigan.
Cecil McIlwaine Trophy, best Simmental heifer or bull calf: D. Toner.
Johnston Brothers Trophy, champion female Simmental: W. D. and J.D. Hazelton.
Imex Cow Bell, champion male: Cecil McIlwaine.
Challenge Cup, champion Saler: P.J.Maginn and Sons.
Champion British Blue: D and A McCrea.
Agri-Nutrition Commercial Champion and J. Shortt Memorial Cup: K & S Williamson.
Rare Breeds Champion: A. Pearson.
Alltec Cup for champion goat kid: K.Murphy.
A.E.Duncan Cup, champion goat: K. Murphy.
Lee Trophy for champion goatling: K. Murphy.
Dairy cattle
Junior Showing Class; Under 8: Katie Morton; Over 8: Karen Gunn.
Best pair of dairy cows: 1, McLean Family; 2, W. S. Hunter.
Holstein
Holstein calf: 1, Seamus Gunn; 2, T. Keatley.
Maiden heifer: 1, Seamus Gunn; 2, J. Morton.
Heifer in calf: 1, T. Keatley.
Heifer in milk: 1, Seamus Gunn; 2, McLean Family.
Cow in milk: 1, McLean Family; 2, W. S. Hunter.
Jersey
Cow, any age: 1 and 2, Kenneth Hawkes.
Beef Cattle
Bank of Ireland/NISA Pedigree Junior Bull Championship: 1, Cecil McIlwaine.
Best pair of beef animals owned by exhibitor: 1, R. Miller; 2, W.D. & J.D. Hazelton.
Beef type animal with no incisor teeth: 1, Messrs K & S. Williamson; 2, Cecil McIlwaine.
Aberdeen Angus
Bull: 1 A. Parke.
Heifer: 1, S. J. Smyth; 2, A. Parke.
Bull or heifer calf: 1, A. Parke.
Hereford
Cow or heifer: 1, Messrs D & A. McCrea.
Heifer, born on or after January 1 2015 and before December 31 2015: 1, C. Beatty and Son.
Heifer, born on or after January 1 2016: 1, R. M. Richmond; 2, M.L.Moore.
Heifer, born before April 1 2015: 1, A. Black.
Bull, born on or after January 1 2016: 1, M.L.Moore; 2, R. M. Richmond; 3, William Burney.
Bull or heifer, born after January 1 2017: 1, Messrs D & A McCrea.
Progeny pair: 1, R. M. Richmond; 2, M.L. Moore.
Charolais
Bull, born on or after January 1 2016 and on or before August 31 2016: 1, S. Hunter; 2, M. Devine.
Cow or heifer: 1, S. J. Smyth.
Heifer, born between January 1 2015 and December 1 2015: Messrs O. Kerrigan and J. Conn.
Heifer, born on or after January 1 2016 and on or before August 31 2016: 1, M. Devine; 2, S. Hunter.
Heifer, born on or after September 1 2016 and on or before December 31 2016: 1, J. Armstrong.
Bull or heifer calf: 1, L. Ruddy.
Best pair of cattle: 1, M.Devine; 2, S. Hunter.
Bull: 1 & 3, Cecil McIlwaine; 2, William Nelson.
Heifer, born on or after January 1 2015 and on or before June 30 2015: 1, J. Whitcroft.
Heifer, born after July 1 2015 and on or before December 31 2015: 1, Messrs W.D. & J.D. Hazelton; 2, D. Carson.
Heifer, born on or after January 1 2016 and on or before August 31 2016: 1, Messrs W. D & J.D. Hazelton; 2, D. Carson.
Bull or heifer, born on or after September 1 2016: 1, D. Toner; 2, Cecil McIlwaine.
Pair of animals: 1, Messrs W. D. & J.D. Hazelton; 2, Cecil McIlwaine.
Limousin
Cow: 1, Crawford Bros; 2, H. Rainey.
Heifer: 1, J. Murphy.
Junior bull: 1 and 2, Mr & Mrs J & S Allen.
Bull or heifer: 1, D and J. Bell; 2, Crawford Bros,
Group of two: 1 J & S Allen; 2, D & J Bell.
Salers
Bull: 1, Messrs J & E A Elliott.
Cow: 1, P.J.Maginn and Sons; 2, J & E A Elliott.
Heifer, born before January 1 2016: 1, P.J. Maginn and Sons.
Heifer, born after January 1 2016: 1, J & E A Elliott.
Pair of animals: 1, P.J. Maginn and Sons.
British Blue
Heifer: 1, D & A McCrea.
Bull or heifer: D & A McCrea.
Blonde
Cow: 1 and 2, Johnston Farms.
Heifer, born on or after January 1 2016: 1, and 2, Johnston Farms.
Junior bull: 1, Johnston Farms.
Group of two: 1 and 2, Johnston Farms.
Beef Shorthorn
Senior bull: 1, D. Bull.
Junior bull: D. Bull.
Heifer: 1, D.D. McDowell; 2, D. Bull.
Calf: 1, D. D. McDowell.
Pair of animals: 1, D. Bull.
Commercial Cattle
Store heifer: 1, D. D. McDowell; 2, R. Miller; 3, D & A McCrea.
Beef heifer: 1, K & A. Williamson; 2, R. Miller.
Store bullock: 1, Alan Veitch; 2, D & A. McCrea.
Suckler calf: 1, Alan Veitch.
Native and Traditional Cattle Breeds
Senior cattle derby, senior bull: 1 A. Baxter.
Junor cattle derby, heifer: 1, A. Pearson; 2, A. Baxter; 3, E. Giboney.
Junior cattle derby, junior bull: 1, A. Pearson.
Calf derby, bull or heifer: 1, E. Giboney.
Goats
Female goat, Saanen or British Saanen: 1, K. Murphy; 2, M. J. McMorris.
Pygmy goat: 1, R Colvin; 2, Martin Cunningham.
Goatling: 1, K. Murphy; 2, and 3, M. J. McMorris.
Goatling, Anglo-Nubian or other registered variety: 1, K. Murphy.
Pygmy goat, over one year and up to two years: 1, N. Lennox; 2, Martin Cunningham.
Female kid, over two months and under 1 year, Toggenburg, Saanen: 1 and 2, K. Murphy.
Female kid, over two months and under 1 year, Anglo-Nubian section: M. J. McMorris.
Pygmy goat, under one year: 1, R. Colvin; 2, Martin Cunningham.
Progeny pair: 1, K Murphy; 2, R. Colvin; 3, N. Lennox.
Sheep Results – Omagh Show 2017
Inter-Breed Champion: P & V Fullerton
Inter-Breed Reserve: D Robinson
Inter-Breed Group of Three Champion: J Bell
Inter-Breed Group of Three Reserve: P & V Fullerton
Native Inter-Breed Group of Three Champion: P & V Fullerton
Native Inter-Breed Group of Three Champion Reserve: S & W Tait
Inter-Breed Ewe Champion: P & V Fullerton
Inter-Breed Ewe Reserve: P Donnelly
NISA Continental Sheep Final Qualifiers: 1 G Rankin; 2 J Foster; 3 A Richardson
Sheep Young Handlers classes:
Champion: M Hill
Reserve: Z Hamilton
Native classes:: 1st M Hall; 2nd J Duff
Continental classes: 1st Z Hamilton; 2nd E Boyd
Border Leicester classes
Champion: H Dickey
Aged ram class: 1st J Aiken; 2nd H Dickey
Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Shearling ewe class; 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Aiken; 2nd J Aiken
Group of three class: 1st J Aiken
Suffolk classes
Champion: S & W Tait
Reserve: L & M Liggett
Ram class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd S & W Tait
Shearling ram class: 1st S & W Tait
Ram lamb class: 1st L & M Liggett; 2nd S & W Tait
Ewe class: 1st: R A S Barkley; 2nd: P Donnelly
Shearling ewe class; 1st S & W Tait; 2nd R A S Barkley
Ewe lamb class; 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R Laird
Pair of lambs class; 1st L & M Liggett; 2nd S & W Tait
Group of three class; 1st S & W Tait; 2nd P Donnelly
Blackface Perth classes
Champion: C Gallagher
Reserve: Conway Bros
Ram class: 1st V Brennan; 2nd G & J Conway
Shearling ram class: 1st C Gallagher; 2nd G & J Conway
Ram lamb class: 1st G & J Conway; 2nd B Curran
Ewe – 3yo plus class: 1st C Gallagher; 2nd G & J Conway
Ewe – 2yo class: 1st B Grant; 2nd V Brennan
Shearling ewe class: 1st V Brennan; 2nd C Gallagher
Ewe lamb class: 1st B Curran; 2nd B Curran
Group of three class: 1st G & J Conway; 2nd C Gallagher
Blackface – Lanark classes
Champion: P & V Fullerton
Reserve: G Crawford
Ram class: 1st D McSwiggan; 2nd S & J Fegan
Shearling ram class: 1st D McSwiggan; 2nd B & C Devine
Ram lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd S & J Fegan
Ewe 3 yo pluc class: 1st G & J Conway
Ewe – 2yo class: 1st M Grant; 2nd D Lennox
Shearling ewe class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd D McSwiggan
Ewe lamb class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd G Crawford
Grey Face classes
Champion: P Donnelly
Shearling ewe class: 1st P Donnelly
Mule classes
Champion: P Donnelly
Reserve: J Loughery
Ewe Hogget class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd P Donnelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd J Loughery
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: J & A Fletcher
Reserve: J & A Fletcher
Ram class: 1st S Manson
Shearling ram class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd S Manson
Ram lamb class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd S Manson
Ewe class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd S Manson
Shearling ewe class: 1st J & A Fletcher
Ewe lamb class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd R Wilson
Group of three class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd S Manson
Rouge de L’Oeust classes
Champion: A Knox
Reserve: A Knox
Ram class: 1st:A Knox
Shearling ram class: 1st A Knox; 2nd A Knox
Continental cross ewe: 1st A Knox; 2nd J McKelvey
Continental cross ewe hogget: 1st A Knox; 2nd J McKelvey
Continental cross ewe lamb: 1st A Knox; 2nd A Knox
Best pair of butchers’ lambs: 1st E Hamilton; 2nd A Hutchinson
Ile de France classes
Champion: D Mulligan
Reserve: D Mulligan
Ram class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Shearling ram class: 1st D Mulligan
Ram lamb class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Ewe class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Shearling ewe: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Group of three class: 1st D Mulligan
Texel classes
Champion: J & H Foster
Reserve: Williamson & Liggett
Ram class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd A Breen
Shearling ram class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd O Donohoe
Ram lamb class: 1st J & H Fostr; 2nd Williamson & Liggett
Ewe class: 1st Williamson & Liggett; 2nd J & H Foster
Shearling ewe class: 1st L Breen; 2nd Williamson & Liggett
Ewe lamb class: 1st: Williamson & Liggett; 2nd: Williamson & Liggett
Ram lamb class – junior exhibitor: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd C Cowan
Ewe lamb class – junior exhibitor: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd C Cowan
Group of three class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd Williamson & Liggett
Charollais classes
Champion: J & H Foster
Ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Shearling ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Ram lamb class: 1st P & A McLaren; 2nd P & A McLaren
Ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell
Shearling ewe class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd J Bell
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Scott; 2nd J Bell
Dorset classes
Champion: O & C Hill
Reserve: A & P McNeill
Novice class: 1st T J Magee; 2nd M Hall
Ram class: 1st O & C Hill; 2nd A & P McNeill
Shearling ram class: 1st M Hall
Ram lamb class: 1st M Keys; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ewe class: 1st O & C Hill; 2nd K Thompson
Shearling ewe class: 1st O & C Hill; 2nd A & P McNeill
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd O & C Hill
Group of three class: 1st: O & C Hill; 2nd A & P McNeill
North Country Cheviot classes
Champion: A & P McNeill
Reserve: A & P McNeill
Ram class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A & P McNeill
Shearling ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine
Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Carson
Ewe class: 1st T McKean; 2nd A & P McNeill
Shearling ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd: D Robinson
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd D Robinson
Suffolk Cheviot cross classes
Champion: D Robinson
Reserve: A Knox
Ewe class: 1st A Knox; 2nd A Knox
Hogget ewe class: 1st D Robinson; 2nd D Robinson
Ewe lamb classs: 1st D Robinson; 2nd D Robinson
Hill Cheviot classes
Champion: A Armstrong
Reserve: A Armstrong
Ram class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd G O’Neill
Shearling ram class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd G O’Neill
Ram lamb class: 1st J R Hamilton Stubber; 2nd A Armstrong
Ewe class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A Armstrong
Shearling ewe class: 1st G O’Neill; 2nd A Armstrong
Ewe lamb class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A Armstrong
Beltex classes
Champion: D Brown
Ram class: 1st G Scott
Shearling ram class: 1st G Scott; 2nd G Scott
Ram lamb class: 1st A McCutcheon; 2nd K Preston
Ewe class: 1st G Scott
Shearling ewe class: 1st D Brown; 2nd G Scott
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown
Pairs’ class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D McCutcheon
Group of three class: 1st G Scott; 2nd D Brown
Blue-Face Leicester classes
Champion: J Loughery
Reserve: J Loughery
Ram class: 1st E Loughran
Ram lamb class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd J Loughran
Ewe class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd J Loughery
Shearling ewe class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd J Loughery
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd J Loughery
Group of three class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd E Loughran
Swaledale classes
Champion: F & J Loughridge
Ram class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd F & J Loughridge
Shearling ram class: 1st J Blaney
Ram lamb class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd E Haughey
Ewe class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey
Shearling ewe class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd F & J Loughridge
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Blaney; 2nd M Conway
Group of three class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey
Kerry Hill classes
Champion: J Colhoun
Reserve: J Colhoun
Ram lamb class: 1st J Colhoun
Ewe class: 1st D Crozier; 2nd J Colhoun
Zwartbles classes
Champion: L Campbell
Reserve: A & R Megarrell
Ram class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd D Norris
Shearling ram class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd M Cashel
Ram lamb class: 1st I Donald; 2nd A & R Megarrell
Ewe class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd A & R Megarrell
Shearling ewe class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd A & R Megarrell
Ewe lamb class: 1st I Donald; 2nd L Campbell
Group of three class: 1st A & R Megarrelll; 2nd L Campbell
Jacob classes
Champion: A Colhoun
Reserve: A Colhoun
Ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath
Shearling ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd A Hamilton
Ram lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd J McGrath
Ewe class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Shearling ewe class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Ewe lamb class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd A Colhoun
Pairs’ class: 1st J Harkness; 2nd A Colhoun
Lleyn classes
Champion: C & A Kennedy
Ram class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Shearling ram class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd R Millen
Ewe class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd A Bothwell
Shearling ewe class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd S Killen
Ewe lamb class: 1st R Millen; 2nd C & A Kennedy
Group of three class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd R Millen
Vendeen classes
Ram class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd J & H Hawthorne
Shearling ram class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd J & H Hawthorne
Ram lamb class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd D R Moffitt
Ewe class: 1st J & H Hawthorne; 2nd D R Moffitt
Shearling ewe class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd D Funston
Ewe lamb class: 1st J & H Hawthorne; 2nd D R Moffitt
Group of three class: 1st: D R Moffitt
Blue Texel classes
Champion: A & C Richardson
Reserve: A & C Richardson
Ram class: 1st A McGuinness; 2nd A & J Carson
Ram lamb class: 1st E Hamilton; 2nd A & C Richardson
Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Carson
Shearling ewe class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J carson
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson
Group of three class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & C Richardson
Rare Breeds’ classes
Champion: L Hamilton
Reserve: C & A Baxter
Ram lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd C & A Baxter
Ewe class: 1st C & A Baxter; 2nd L Hamilton
Ewe lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd L Hamilton