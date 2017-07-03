Commercial beef heifer carries the day at Omagh Show

The Williamson family from Benburb had a day-out to remember at Omagh Show on Saturday past.

Their very choice cross-bred heifer was awarded the Supreme Championship of the event, having won the Inter-Breed Beef and Commercial Beef titles earlier in the day. It’s not often that a commercial beef animal gets the nod over an Inter Breed dairy Championship in a head-to-head, which was the case at Omagh on Saturday past.

Raymond Hill, from Ballyclare with his sons Christian and Pierce enjoy a successful day out with their Dorset ewe at Omagh Show 2017

The dairy cow in question was Priestland PS James Rose, owned by the McLean family, from Bushmills. She calved in February of this year for the fourth time. Last weekend’s show saw her win a third Dairy Inter-Breed title of the season, having previously come up tops at Ballymena and Ballymoney. The cow is currently giving 58L of milk per day.

“We have had a great start to the showing year,” confirmed Iain McLean.

“All of our stock performed extremely well at Ballymena and Ballymoney. Thankfully, we have managed to follow this up with an equally good performance today at Omagh.”

Tremendous crowds were the order of the day at the Omagh venue. Show Society Chairman Tommy Harkin described this year’s event as one of the best on record.

Rodney Wilson, from Pomeroy, with his Hampshire Down ewe lamb at at Omagh Show 2017

“Livestock numbers were excellent across all the various classes,” he said.

“Sheep entries continue to improve with each year that passes and we had a tremendous turnout of both beef and dairy cattle. We can’t ask for anything more than this.”

Meanwhile Omagh Show’s Inter-Breed Sheep judge, Ken Fletcher, described his champion as the most perfect example of a Lanark Blackface ewe lamb that he had ever set eyes on. The Scotsman went on to describe her as an animal with ‘film star qualities’, adding: “She has everything: great poise, tremendous skin and a fleece to die for.

“The lamb was the best amongst a tremendous turnout of sheep for the show. A number of the classes were exceptional in terms of the quality of stock taking part. These included the Inter Breed Group of Three final and, of course, the Inter Breed individual championship.

Patrick Donnelly, from Ballymena, with the Champion Mule at Omagh Show 2017

“This is a great time of the year to show sheep. Both ewes and lambs look particularly well. From what I could see today, Northern Ireland’s sheep industry is in excellent heart.”

The champion ewe lamb is owned by Patrick and Veronica Fullerton, from Draperstown.

“We bought the mother in Scotland last year. She was in-lamb at the time,” said Veronica.

“This was her first show outing. And, obviously, we are delighted with the result. We think she has tremendous breeding potential for the future.”

Vincent and Matthew Brennan, from Clonmany in Co Donegal, enjoying their day at Omagh Show 2017

Cups and trophies:

Ernest McIlwaine Cup, best agricultural horse: G.Tanner.

Molly Hughes Memorial Trophy, best agricultural gelding or mare: T. Mills.

Cattle

Champion of Champions, overall cattle champion in dairy and beef breeds: K and S Williamson.

McLarnon’s Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship: McLean family with “Priestland 5235 PS Janes Rose.”

Chantelle Turner with her Cob pair: Bonnie and Clyde at Omagh Show 2017

Dairy champions

Excelsior Cup, champion dairy cow in show: McLean family.

Dynamis Homeopathic Medicine Cup, best pair of dairy cows.

ABN Challenge Cup, champion Holstein: McLean family.

Holstein Society, championship award: McLean family.

Derek Dunn Memorial Trophy, junior Holstein champion: S. Gunn.

Jersey Cattle Society Special, best cow or heifer: Kenneth Hawkes.

Beef champions

Danske Bank Special Beef Prize: K and S Williamson.

Frank Mullan Memorial Trophy: K and S Williamson.

Ulster Bank Beef championship: K and S Williamson.

Silver Cup, best Aberdeen Angus in show: A. Parke.

Craig Cup, best Aberdeen Angus animal of opposite sex to champion: S. J. Smyth.

William F. Porter Memorial Trophy, best Aberdeen Angus animal bred by NI exhibitor: A. Parke.

Dooley Cup, best bull or heifer calf: A. Parke.

Silver Cup, best Hereford: M.L.Moore.

Crawford & Wilson Memorial Cup, best Hereford in Show: M.L.Moore.

William Watson Memorial Cup, best Hereford bull calf: M.L.Moore.

Bibby Cup, best Hereford heifer: R. M. Richmond.

Irish Hereford Breeders’ Association Cup, best Hereford bull in Show: M.L.Moore.

Walter Shortt Cup, champion Charolais: S. J. Smyth.

Robert Smyth and Sons Cup, best Charolais in show, opposite sex to champion: S.Hunter.

Glencurry Cup, best one or two years old heifer: O. Kerrigan.

Cecil McIlwaine Trophy, best Simmental heifer or bull calf: D. Toner.

Johnston Brothers Trophy, champion female Simmental: W. D. and J.D. Hazelton.

Imex Cow Bell, champion male: Cecil McIlwaine.

Challenge Cup, champion Saler: P.J.Maginn and Sons.

Champion British Blue: D and A McCrea.

Agri-Nutrition Commercial Champion and J. Shortt Memorial Cup: K & S Williamson.

Rare Breeds Champion: A. Pearson.

Alltec Cup for champion goat kid: K.Murphy.

A.E.Duncan Cup, champion goat: K. Murphy.

Lee Trophy for champion goatling: K. Murphy.

Dairy cattle

Junior Showing Class; Under 8: Katie Morton; Over 8: Karen Gunn.

Best pair of dairy cows: 1, McLean Family; 2, W. S. Hunter.

Holstein

Holstein calf: 1, Seamus Gunn; 2, T. Keatley.

Maiden heifer: 1, Seamus Gunn; 2, J. Morton.

Heifer in calf: 1, T. Keatley.

Heifer in milk: 1, Seamus Gunn; 2, McLean Family.

Cow in milk: 1, McLean Family; 2, W. S. Hunter.

Jersey

Cow, any age: 1 and 2, Kenneth Hawkes.

Beef Cattle

Bank of Ireland/NISA Pedigree Junior Bull Championship: 1, Cecil McIlwaine.

Best pair of beef animals owned by exhibitor: 1, R. Miller; 2, W.D. & J.D. Hazelton.

Beef type animal with no incisor teeth: 1, Messrs K & S. Williamson; 2, Cecil McIlwaine.

Aberdeen Angus

Bull: 1 A. Parke.

Heifer: 1, S. J. Smyth; 2, A. Parke.

Bull or heifer calf: 1, A. Parke.

Hereford

Cow or heifer: 1, Messrs D & A. McCrea.

Heifer, born on or after January 1 2015 and before December 31 2015: 1, C. Beatty and Son.

Heifer, born on or after January 1 2016: 1, R. M. Richmond; 2, M.L.Moore.

Heifer, born before April 1 2015: 1, A. Black.

Bull, born on or after January 1 2016: 1, M.L.Moore; 2, R. M. Richmond; 3, William Burney.

Bull or heifer, born after January 1 2017: 1, Messrs D & A McCrea.

Progeny pair: 1, R. M. Richmond; 2, M.L. Moore.

Charolais

Bull, born on or after January 1 2016 and on or before August 31 2016: 1, S. Hunter; 2, M. Devine.

Cow or heifer: 1, S. J. Smyth.

Heifer, born between January 1 2015 and December 1 2015: Messrs O. Kerrigan and J. Conn.

Heifer, born on or after January 1 2016 and on or before August 31 2016: 1, M. Devine; 2, S. Hunter.

Heifer, born on or after September 1 2016 and on or before December 31 2016: 1, J. Armstrong.

Bull or heifer calf: 1, L. Ruddy.

Best pair of cattle: 1, M.Devine; 2, S. Hunter.

Bull: 1 & 3, Cecil McIlwaine; 2, William Nelson.

Heifer, born on or after January 1 2015 and on or before June 30 2015: 1, J. Whitcroft.

Heifer, born after July 1 2015 and on or before December 31 2015: 1, Messrs W.D. & J.D. Hazelton; 2, D. Carson.

Heifer, born on or after January 1 2016 and on or before August 31 2016: 1, Messrs W. D & J.D. Hazelton; 2, D. Carson.

Bull or heifer, born on or after September 1 2016: 1, D. Toner; 2, Cecil McIlwaine.

Pair of animals: 1, Messrs W. D. & J.D. Hazelton; 2, Cecil McIlwaine.

Limousin

Cow: 1, Crawford Bros; 2, H. Rainey.

Heifer: 1, J. Murphy.

Junior bull: 1 and 2, Mr & Mrs J & S Allen.

Bull or heifer: 1, D and J. Bell; 2, Crawford Bros,

Group of two: 1 J & S Allen; 2, D & J Bell.

Salers

Bull: 1, Messrs J & E A Elliott.

Cow: 1, P.J.Maginn and Sons; 2, J & E A Elliott.

Heifer, born before January 1 2016: 1, P.J. Maginn and Sons.

Heifer, born after January 1 2016: 1, J & E A Elliott.

Pair of animals: 1, P.J. Maginn and Sons.

British Blue

Heifer: 1, D & A McCrea.

Bull or heifer: D & A McCrea.

Blonde

Cow: 1 and 2, Johnston Farms.

Heifer, born on or after January 1 2016: 1, and 2, Johnston Farms.

Junior bull: 1, Johnston Farms.

Group of two: 1 and 2, Johnston Farms.

Beef Shorthorn

Senior bull: 1, D. Bull.

Junior bull: D. Bull.

Heifer: 1, D.D. McDowell; 2, D. Bull.

Calf: 1, D. D. McDowell.

Pair of animals: 1, D. Bull.

Commercial Cattle

Store heifer: 1, D. D. McDowell; 2, R. Miller; 3, D & A McCrea.

Beef heifer: 1, K & A. Williamson; 2, R. Miller.

Store bullock: 1, Alan Veitch; 2, D & A. McCrea.

Suckler calf: 1, Alan Veitch.

Native and Traditional Cattle Breeds

Senior cattle derby, senior bull: 1 A. Baxter.

Junor cattle derby, heifer: 1, A. Pearson; 2, A. Baxter; 3, E. Giboney.

Junior cattle derby, junior bull: 1, A. Pearson.

Calf derby, bull or heifer: 1, E. Giboney.

Goats

Female goat, Saanen or British Saanen: 1, K. Murphy; 2, M. J. McMorris.

Pygmy goat: 1, R Colvin; 2, Martin Cunningham.

Goatling: 1, K. Murphy; 2, and 3, M. J. McMorris.

Goatling, Anglo-Nubian or other registered variety: 1, K. Murphy.

Pygmy goat, over one year and up to two years: 1, N. Lennox; 2, Martin Cunningham.

Female kid, over two months and under 1 year, Toggenburg, Saanen: 1 and 2, K. Murphy.

Female kid, over two months and under 1 year, Anglo-Nubian section: M. J. McMorris.

Pygmy goat, under one year: 1, R. Colvin; 2, Martin Cunningham.

Progeny pair: 1, K Murphy; 2, R. Colvin; 3, N. Lennox.

Sheep Results – Omagh Show 2017

Inter-Breed Champion: P & V Fullerton

Inter-Breed Reserve: D Robinson

Inter-Breed Group of Three Champion: J Bell

Inter-Breed Group of Three Reserve: P & V Fullerton

Native Inter-Breed Group of Three Champion: P & V Fullerton

Native Inter-Breed Group of Three Champion Reserve: S & W Tait

Inter-Breed Ewe Champion: P & V Fullerton

Inter-Breed Ewe Reserve: P Donnelly

NISA Continental Sheep Final Qualifiers: 1 G Rankin; 2 J Foster; 3 A Richardson

Sheep Young Handlers classes:

Champion: M Hill

Reserve: Z Hamilton

Native classes:: 1st M Hall; 2nd J Duff

Continental classes: 1st Z Hamilton; 2nd E Boyd

Border Leicester classes

Champion: H Dickey

Aged ram class: 1st J Aiken; 2nd H Dickey

Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Shearling ewe class; 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Aiken; 2nd J Aiken

Group of three class: 1st J Aiken

Suffolk classes

Champion: S & W Tait

Reserve: L & M Liggett

Ram class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd S & W Tait

Shearling ram class: 1st S & W Tait

Ram lamb class: 1st L & M Liggett; 2nd S & W Tait

Ewe class: 1st: R A S Barkley; 2nd: P Donnelly

Shearling ewe class; 1st S & W Tait; 2nd R A S Barkley

Ewe lamb class; 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R Laird

Pair of lambs class; 1st L & M Liggett; 2nd S & W Tait

Group of three class; 1st S & W Tait; 2nd P Donnelly

Blackface Perth classes

Champion: C Gallagher

Reserve: Conway Bros

Ram class: 1st V Brennan; 2nd G & J Conway

Shearling ram class: 1st C Gallagher; 2nd G & J Conway

Ram lamb class: 1st G & J Conway; 2nd B Curran

Ewe – 3yo plus class: 1st C Gallagher; 2nd G & J Conway

Ewe – 2yo class: 1st B Grant; 2nd V Brennan

Shearling ewe class: 1st V Brennan; 2nd C Gallagher

Ewe lamb class: 1st B Curran; 2nd B Curran

Group of three class: 1st G & J Conway; 2nd C Gallagher

Blackface – Lanark classes

Champion: P & V Fullerton

Reserve: G Crawford

Ram class: 1st D McSwiggan; 2nd S & J Fegan

Shearling ram class: 1st D McSwiggan; 2nd B & C Devine

Ram lamb class: 1st G Crawford; 2nd S & J Fegan

Ewe 3 yo pluc class: 1st G & J Conway

Ewe – 2yo class: 1st M Grant; 2nd D Lennox

Shearling ewe class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd D McSwiggan

Ewe lamb class: 1st P & V Fullerton; 2nd G Crawford

Grey Face classes

Champion: P Donnelly

Shearling ewe class: 1st P Donnelly

Mule classes

Champion: P Donnelly

Reserve: J Loughery

Ewe Hogget class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd P Donnelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd J Loughery

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: J & A Fletcher

Reserve: J & A Fletcher

Ram class: 1st S Manson

Shearling ram class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd S Manson

Ram lamb class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd S Manson

Ewe class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd S Manson

Shearling ewe class: 1st J & A Fletcher

Ewe lamb class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd R Wilson

Group of three class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd S Manson

Rouge de L’Oeust classes

Champion: A Knox

Reserve: A Knox

Ram class: 1st:A Knox

Shearling ram class: 1st A Knox; 2nd A Knox

Continental cross ewe: 1st A Knox; 2nd J McKelvey

Continental cross ewe hogget: 1st A Knox; 2nd J McKelvey

Continental cross ewe lamb: 1st A Knox; 2nd A Knox

Best pair of butchers’ lambs: 1st E Hamilton; 2nd A Hutchinson

Ile de France classes

Champion: D Mulligan

Reserve: D Mulligan

Ram class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Shearling ram class: 1st D Mulligan

Ram lamb class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Ewe class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Shearling ewe: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Group of three class: 1st D Mulligan

Texel classes

Champion: J & H Foster

Reserve: Williamson & Liggett

Ram class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd A Breen

Shearling ram class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd O Donohoe

Ram lamb class: 1st J & H Fostr; 2nd Williamson & Liggett

Ewe class: 1st Williamson & Liggett; 2nd J & H Foster

Shearling ewe class: 1st L Breen; 2nd Williamson & Liggett

Ewe lamb class: 1st: Williamson & Liggett; 2nd: Williamson & Liggett

Ram lamb class – junior exhibitor: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd C Cowan

Ewe lamb class – junior exhibitor: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd C Cowan

Group of three class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd Williamson & Liggett

Charollais classes

Champion: J & H Foster

Ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Shearling ram class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Ram lamb class: 1st P & A McLaren; 2nd P & A McLaren

Ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd J Bell

Shearling ewe class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd J Bell

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Scott; 2nd J Bell

Dorset classes

Champion: O & C Hill

Reserve: A & P McNeill

Novice class: 1st T J Magee; 2nd M Hall

Ram class: 1st O & C Hill; 2nd A & P McNeill

Shearling ram class: 1st M Hall

Ram lamb class: 1st M Keys; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ewe class: 1st O & C Hill; 2nd K Thompson

Shearling ewe class: 1st O & C Hill; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd O & C Hill

Group of three class: 1st: O & C Hill; 2nd A & P McNeill

North Country Cheviot classes

Champion: A & P McNeill

Reserve: A & P McNeill

Ram class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A & P McNeill

Shearling ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Devine

Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Carson

Ewe class: 1st T McKean; 2nd A & P McNeill

Shearling ewe class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd: D Robinson

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd D Robinson

Suffolk Cheviot cross classes

Champion: D Robinson

Reserve: A Knox

Ewe class: 1st A Knox; 2nd A Knox

Hogget ewe class: 1st D Robinson; 2nd D Robinson

Ewe lamb classs: 1st D Robinson; 2nd D Robinson

Hill Cheviot classes

Champion: A Armstrong

Reserve: A Armstrong

Ram class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd G O’Neill

Shearling ram class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd G O’Neill

Ram lamb class: 1st J R Hamilton Stubber; 2nd A Armstrong

Ewe class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A Armstrong

Shearling ewe class: 1st G O’Neill; 2nd A Armstrong

Ewe lamb class: 1st A Armstrong; 2nd A Armstrong

Beltex classes

Champion: D Brown

Ram class: 1st G Scott

Shearling ram class: 1st G Scott; 2nd G Scott

Ram lamb class: 1st A McCutcheon; 2nd K Preston

Ewe class: 1st G Scott

Shearling ewe class: 1st D Brown; 2nd G Scott

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D Brown

Pairs’ class: 1st D Brown; 2nd D McCutcheon

Group of three class: 1st G Scott; 2nd D Brown

Blue-Face Leicester classes

Champion: J Loughery

Reserve: J Loughery

Ram class: 1st E Loughran

Ram lamb class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd J Loughran

Ewe class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd J Loughery

Shearling ewe class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd J Loughery

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd J Loughery

Group of three class: 1st J Loughery; 2nd E Loughran

Swaledale classes

Champion: F & J Loughridge

Ram class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd F & J Loughridge

Shearling ram class: 1st J Blaney

Ram lamb class: 1st E Haughey; 2nd E Haughey

Ewe class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey

Shearling ewe class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd F & J Loughridge

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Blaney; 2nd M Conway

Group of three class: 1st F & J Loughridge; 2nd E Haughey

Kerry Hill classes

Champion: J Colhoun

Reserve: J Colhoun

Ram lamb class: 1st J Colhoun

Ewe class: 1st D Crozier; 2nd J Colhoun

Zwartbles classes

Champion: L Campbell

Reserve: A & R Megarrell

Ram class: 1st M Cashel; 2nd D Norris

Shearling ram class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd M Cashel

Ram lamb class: 1st I Donald; 2nd A & R Megarrell

Ewe class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd A & R Megarrell

Shearling ewe class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd A & R Megarrell

Ewe lamb class: 1st I Donald; 2nd L Campbell

Group of three class: 1st A & R Megarrelll; 2nd L Campbell

Jacob classes

Champion: A Colhoun

Reserve: A Colhoun

Ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath

Shearling ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd A Hamilton

Ram lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd J McGrath

Ewe class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Shearling ewe class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Ewe lamb class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd A Colhoun

Pairs’ class: 1st J Harkness; 2nd A Colhoun

Lleyn classes

Champion: C & A Kennedy

Ram class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Shearling ram class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd R Millen

Ewe class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd A Bothwell

Shearling ewe class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd S Killen

Ewe lamb class: 1st R Millen; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Group of three class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd R Millen

Vendeen classes

Ram class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd J & H Hawthorne

Shearling ram class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd J & H Hawthorne

Ram lamb class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd D R Moffitt

Ewe class: 1st J & H Hawthorne; 2nd D R Moffitt

Shearling ewe class: 1st D R Moffitt; 2nd D Funston

Ewe lamb class: 1st J & H Hawthorne; 2nd D R Moffitt

Group of three class: 1st: D R Moffitt

Blue Texel classes

Champion: A & C Richardson

Reserve: A & C Richardson

Ram class: 1st A McGuinness; 2nd A & J Carson

Ram lamb class: 1st E Hamilton; 2nd A & C Richardson

Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Carson

Shearling ewe class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & J carson

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson

Group of three class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & C Richardson

Rare Breeds’ classes

Champion: L Hamilton

Reserve: C & A Baxter

Ram lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd C & A Baxter

Ewe class: 1st C & A Baxter; 2nd L Hamilton

Ewe lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd L Hamilton

John (right) and Ann Henning congratulate Iain McLean on winning the Dairy Inter-Breed Championship at Omagh Show 2017

Stephen Kelly, from Castlewellan with his Salers heifer Lisnamaul Kelly at Omagh Show 2017

Milking time at Omagh Show 2017