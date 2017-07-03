Commercial cattle to the fore at local shows

Members of the Commercial Cattle Club NI have been in the prizes at a number of local shows recently.

Firstly at Saintfield Show it was the JCB team coming out on top with their Roan Limousin sire heifer. Reserve champion was Richard Powell from Armagh.

This Charolais cross heifer qualified for the Chris Johnston breeding heifer final which will take place on September 2nd at Dungannon Farmers’ mart.

Moving on to Newry Show it was a clean sweep for showman Robert Millar, from Moneymore. His show team swept the boards claiming the champion and reserve champion spots. These two heifers joined together to claim champion pairs of the show.

The Commercial Cattle Club NI would like to congratulate Gareth Small from Kilkeel on winning Reserve Champion at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland. Congratulations also go to Victoria Workman, from Larne, on getting second place in the young handler’s class, where she was the youngest person in the class.