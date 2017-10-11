Conference takes first step towards plan

The first step has been taken towards the creation of a plan for the future of the Sperrins.

More than 70 delegates, drawn from across the community, special interest groups, as well as the public and private sectors, participated in the ‘Future Search’ conference which was organised jointly by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and Mid Ulster District Council. All four areas include parts of the mountain range.

The conference considered the history and heritage of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, together with current issues across a wide of range themes, from community and the environment to infrastructure and tourism.

The organising Councils will now draft a conference report and outline action plan for stakeholder consultation.