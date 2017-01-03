Congratulations Aidan Campbell BEM - £100,000 raised at Hillmount Garden Centre

Congratulations to East Belfast man Aidan Campbell BEM who has been named on the New Year’s Honours List 2017 just as it has emerged that sales of his books at Hillmount Garden Centre have raised a remarkable £100,000 for charity.

Aidan joined Robin and Alan at Hillmount Garden Centre to celebrate reaching the impressive milestone as they congratulated him on his selfless fundraising.

Robin Mercer of Hillmount said: “We would like to congratulate Aidan on his well deserved BEM and on the news that sales of his books about East Belfast have raised a staggering £100,000 at Hillmount alone.

“We have had a long relationship with Aidan and we are indebted to our customers as it’s their generosity that has raised £100,000 from their book purchases for the range of charities that Aidan supports. I’m sure that the money raised will be a real boost to the great work being done by the charities who benefit from his fundraising efforts.”

Aidan Campbell’s best-selling books celebrate the history of East Belfast in a series which includes; Ballyhackamore, Belmont, Cherryvaley, Cregagh, Gilnahirk, Knock and Stormont.

They are available directly from the charities which Aidan supports, from other booksellers and to purchase one from Hillmount Garden Centre, tel 028 9044 8213.