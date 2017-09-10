Continued success for Blues breeders

As Jack and Anne Morrison of the Chatham British Blue Herd turned their thoughts towards autumn bull sales came excellent news for the Armoy, Co Antrim breeders.

They had won the 2017 Bimeda UK sponsored Northern Ireland British Blue Herd of the Year competition and also took the best large herd award.

Farming with eldest son David they founded their Chatham Herd 30 years ago and helped pioneer the ultimate beef terminal sire breed in this country.

With a nationwide reputation for producing quality stock the Morrisons have long enjoyed success at major shows and sales in Northern Ireland and at the Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

Indeed their new stock bull, Chatham Karl, is already collecting further awards.

Based on pure white cows, the Chatham British Blue Herd produces white bulls that can sire blue and white beef calves, the type of bull farmers demand, especially those aiming to add value to calves from Holstein cows.