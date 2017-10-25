Cooking up a storm for annual Restaurant Week

Chefs across the Causeway Coast and Glens are preparing to cook up a storm during Restaurant Week.

Following its inaugural success last year, the event returns from November 11th – 19th, offering nine-days of fabulous food and drink experiences.

With a range of quality restaurants, food tours, artisan markets and local producers, the Causeway Coast and Glens has all the right ingredients. A Game of Thrones inspired menu, a lesson in paella-making and guided whiskey tasting are just some of this year’s highlights.

The event was officially launched in the apt surroundings of Dunluce Castle, by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, and representatives from the Borough’s hospitality sector.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “Dunluce Castle is home to arguably our area’s most famous kitchen, which according to myth fell into the sea during a storm hundreds of years ago. With its combination of history, legend and a stunning cliff-edge location, I was delighted to join with some of our local chefs and tourism operators to launch Restaurant Week against this iconic backdrop.

“Chefs will be working hard in kitchens right across the Borough to create memorable dining experiences and I’m delighted to see the Causeway Coast and Glens establishing itself as a ‘must-visit’ foodie destination.”

Kerrie McGonigle, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Destination Manager, said: “Restaurant Week aims to celebrate our fabulous foodie scene, and our trade partners have come up with an exciting range of theme nights, speciality menus and tasting sessions. We’re delighted to be working in partnership with them as we showcase the best of local produce and exciting culinary experiences. All of this combined with our warm welcome and stunning scenery means there has never been a better time to visit.”

If this isn’t enough to whet your appetite, Restaurant Week will coincide with Atlantic Sessions. Winner of the Tourism Innovation award at the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards earlier this year, the music festival offers intimate gigs from an unrivalled line-up of performers. It runs in venues across Portrush, Portstewart and Portballintrae from November 16th – 19th. Go to www.atlanticsessions.com for full details.

To keep up to date with the latest news about Restaurant Week, including information about accommodation and visitor attractions across the Causeway Coast and Glens, go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com, follow on Twitter @VisitCauseway or on Facebook at Visit Causeway Coast and Glens.