Cooking up a storm with LMC

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) recently launched its 17th annual Schools’ Cookery Demonstration Programme aimed at educating pupils on the merits of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb in a healthy, balanced diet.

To date some 124,000 students in over 3,600 separate demonstrations from schools across Northern Ireland have benefited from the Programme.

Speaking at the launch at St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook, LMC’s chairman, Gerard McGivern said: “Year on year the programme continues to grow and we are delighted to be involved in providing educational support to secondary schools throughout Northern Ireland, informing students of the importance of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb and the nutritional benefits surrounding the consumption of red meat.

“These demonstrations help consumers at a young age to understand the products of our industry and by providing this shop window we assist our farmers and processors in relaying the message about the farm end of the production chain and the three pillars of Farm Quality Assurance – food safety, animal welfare and care for the environment.

“We have also worked closely with the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment to ensure that the content on LMC’s educational website food4Life.org.uk is in synergy with the home economics curriculum and that it is used as a valuable tool to reinforce classroom activities and learning.”